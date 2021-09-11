CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

The Pandemic Paused Mélanie Laurent’s Studio Debut, but It Didn’t Stop Her from Directing

By Kate Erbland
imdb.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMélanie Laurent was getting close. With less than a week to go before she was set to start shooting her first studio-backed feature film — a long-gestating adaptation of Kristin Hannah’s bestselling historical novel “The Nightingale,” with real-life sisters Dakota and Elle Fanning as a pair of estranged siblings caught up in World War II — the first wave of the Covid-19 pandemic shut down production in Budapest.

www.imdb.com

Comments / 0

Related
TheWrap

Mélanie Laurent Wanted ‘The Mad Women’s Ball’ to Celebrate Women With Disabilities (Video)

TIFF 221: ”I wanted to be close to them and respect them and be sure that they will be important in the movie,“ director says. Mélanie Laurent cast an assortment of different actresses with disabilities for her new film “The Mad Women’s Ball,” which is set inside a 19th century French psychiatric institution. Because the film is about how women in this time were frequently mistreated and misunderstood, she wanted to make sure her movie could celebrate these women.
MOVIES
thefilmstage.com

TIFF Review: The Mad Women’s Ball is an Emotionally Shattering Period Piece From Mélanie Laurent

With the TIFF world premiere The Mad Women’s Ball (Le Bal des folles), Mélanie Laurent proves again to be an equal force in front of and behind the camera. There are the deeply memorable performances in Inglourious Basterds, Le Concert, Beginners, Enemy, and Alexandre Aja’s Oxygen. (The latter, a Netflix picture, was essentially a one-person show.) She also released a lovely album, En t’attendant, in 2011; the title track features one of the most positively glorious screams ever recorded. In the last decade, Laurent has directed six films—2011’s The Adopted, 2014’s Breathe, 2015’s Tomorrow (co-helmed with Cyril Dion), 2017’s Diving, 2018’s Galveston, and now The Mad Women’s Ball. Her latest is without question her most ambitious, finest film.
MOVIES
TheWrap

‘The Mad Women’s Ball’ Film Review: Mélanie Laurent Explores Asylum Life Through a Feminist Lens

Mélanie Laurent is probably still best known to American filmgoers for her literal barn-burner of a performance in “Inglorious Basterds,” but on the global stage, she’s a filmmaking force, premiering her sixth film in ten years at the 2021 Toronto International Film Festival on its way to a global debut on Amazon Prime, the streaming service’s first original French production.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mélanie Laurent
Person
Elle Fanning
Person
Kristin Hannah
The Guardian

The Mad Women’s Ball review – Mélanie Laurent’s compelling melodrama

Since her acting breakthrough as the defiant Shosanna in Quentin Tarantino’s Nazi thriller Inglourious Basterds, Mélanie Laurent has cultivated a flourishing parallel career in as a director. Now she pulls out all the stops with this highly watchable and well-made costume drama from the French belle époque, a vehement psychological melodrama of romance and the supernatural, set in a sinister neuro-psychiatric hospital where supposedly hysterical women are incarcerated and subjected to clinical surveillance and experimental treatment by frowning, frock-coated men. (It is in fact Paris’s Pitié-Salpêtrière hospital, which has now evolved into a modern-day teaching institution and was a setting for Agnès Varda’s Cleo from 5 to 7.)
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

‘The Mad Women’s Ball’: Mélanie Laurent’s Latest Drama Is An Uncompromising Defense Of Female Bodily Autonomy [TIFF Review]

For generations, women who pushed against their expected roles in life were written off as mad, and in extreme cases, locked away. For equally as long, these women were fodder for art that depicted their madness as evil. In this last century, we’ve seen contemporary women take back their sister’s agency. Like Antoinette Cosway, the madwoman in the attic from Charlotte Brontë‘s 1847 novel “Jane Eyre”, given agency by Jean Rhys in her 1966 feminist revisioning “Wide Sargasso Sea.” The same can be said for Victoria Mas, whose novel “Le bal des folles” and its subsequent adaptation, “The Mad Women’s Ball,” by Mélanie Laurent (with co-writer Christophe Deslandes) seeks to reclaim the agency of “mad” women were treated less as people and more as experiments at France’s infamous Salpêtrière mental hospital.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Variety

Awkwafina, Benedict Wong and Jimmy O. Yang Celebrate Justin Chon’s ‘Blue Bayou’ at L.A. Premiere

A who’s who of some of the most famous faces among the Hollywood’s Asian diaspora turned out to support writer, director and actor Justin Chon at the Los Angeles premiere of his buzzed-about new film “Blue Bayou,” including Awkwafina, Benedict Wong, Jimmy O. Yang, Harry Shum, Jr., Manny Jacinto and George Takei. Chong told Variety he was moved to craft the story — in which he stars as an Asian-American adoptee who’s lived the bulk of his life in a small Louisiana town and suddenly finds himself facing the terrifying prospect of an unjust deportation — after hearing of real adoptees...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pandemic#Studio Debut#French
Reuters

Maggie Gyllenhaal picks Ferrante novel for her directing debut

VENICE, Italy (Reuters) - Maggie Gyllenhaal picked an unconventional novel about motherhood for her debut as a director in “The Lost Daughter”, which premiered at the Venice Film Festival on Friday. In the film, Olivia Colman plays Leda, a middle-aged British literature professor vacationing on her own in Greece who...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Toronto: Justine Bateman on Her Directing Debut ‘Violet’ and Why She Won’t Support a ‘Family Ties’ Reboot

The actress turned director discusses her TIFF entry and why she stopped making "fear-based decisions." During the 2017 incarnation of the Toronto International Film Festival, where Justine Bateman debuted her short Five Minutes, she carved out some time to catch other filmmaker’s premieres, including Darren Aronofsky’s Mother! at the Princess of Wales Theatre.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
World War II
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Deadline

‘Monarch’: Filipino Singer-Actor Inigo Pascual Joins Lead Cast Of Fox Musical Drama

Filipino actor, singer and songwriter Inigo Pascual has joined the cast of Fox’s upcoming musical drama Monarch in a leading role. He will appear alongside Susan Sarandon, Albie Roman, Anna Friel, Trace Adkins and Beth Ditto. Created by Melissa London Hilfers, Monarch is described as a Texas-sized, multigenerational musical drama about America’s first family of country music, the Romans. The Romans are headed by the insanely talented, but tough as nails Queen of Country Music Dottie Cantrell Roman (Sarandon). Along with her beloved husband, Albie (Adkins), Dottie has created a country music dynasty. But even though the Roman name is synonymous...
MOVIES
centralrecorder.com

Kelly Ripa Looks Stunning in a Selfie in the Beach

Kelly Ripa isn’t backing down as a stunning sunset beach snap of her and husband Mark ConsuelosGets attention. Talk show queen, 50 years old, is fresh from a beautiful beach shot with her husband of 1996. This comes as the beloved couple makes headlines by acknowledging their “empty nest” Situation.
CELEBRITIES
TVShowsAce

‘GH’ Spoilers: Sonny Is Back And Furious, Limo Explodes Shakes Up PC

Friday’s episode of General Hospital was an explosive one, and spoilers tease the week of September 20 will be intense as well. Sonny has finally regained his memory, after nearly dying in the fire at the Tan-O, and he’s furious with Nina. Back in Port Charles, Jason and Carly married and are excited for their reception. However, other members of the Five Families planned to blow up their limo, and that moment happened right at the end of the September 17 show. What can fans expect next?
TV SHOWS
Billboard

See Jennifer Hudson Celebrate 40th Birthday With Her Own Madame Tussauds Wax Figure

Jennifer Hudson celebrated her 40th birthday on Sunday with a very special (identical) guest: her new wax figure in Madame Tussauds in New York. Madame Tussauds unveiled the new figure during Hudson's party at New York's SUMMIT One Vanderbilt with her close friends, family and, well, her wax self. The figure, which was created by a team of artists in London over the museum's standard six-month period, is now exclusively on display in the popular wax museum in Times Square. Hudson's statue is wearing the Galvan Vera velvet gown that the superstar wore at the 2019 AFI Lifetime Achievement Award in honor of Denzel Washington when she performed "A Change Is Gonna Come," as well as Christian Louboutin heels Hudson herself donated.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Elton John shares agonising health update that leaves fans in tears

Sir Elton John broke the sad news on Thursday that he has been forced to reschedule his Goodbye Yellow Brick Road tour due to ongoing health issues. The singer shared a heartfelt statement on social media in which he revealed he has been in "considerable pain and discomfort" after a nasty fall left him with a damaged hip.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Kelly Clarkson rocks sparkling gown as she celebrates special news with fans

Kelly Clarkson has shared the incredible news that she will be releasing new music - and fans are over the moon. The singer and reality star judge will release the song Christmas Isn’t Canceled (Just You) out 23 September, and the cover for the single features the star in a stunning sparkly silver gown with matching cape.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy