Venice film festival 2021 roundup – a formidably good year on the Lido

A nameless stranger rolls into town and unexpectedly saves the day. It’s easy to see how the 1985 Clint Eastwood Western Pale Rider inspired the drama’s cinematic two-part premiere—even if gunslinger heroics are the last thing on Hondo’s (Shemar Moore) mind when we catch up with him. He’s been in Mexico, using a friend’s vacation home to regroup after being demoted as Swat team leader for speaking to the media about racism in the LAPD. “He feels bruised and battered despite having done the right thing,” says S.W.A.T. exec producer Shawn Ryan. “A lot of his swagger is gone. He’s soul searching about what to do with his life.” Pepe Molina/© 2021 Sony Pictures Television While out for a ride (in scenes filmed south of Mexico City in the picturesque Morelos region), he stumbles onto trouble at a neighbor’s property and gets pulled into.

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO