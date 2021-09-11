CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Venice film festival 2021 roundup – a formidably good year on the Lido

By Jonathan Romney
imdb.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBig name directors at their best feature alongside daring visionaries from the farther realms of art cinema – but to whom will Bong Joon-ho’s jury award the Golden Lion?. Critics are allegedly very hard to please. There’s a joke told in the 19th-century drama Lost Illusions, which premiered in Venice this week. Two critics are in a boat when they see Jesus walking on the water. One says to the other: “Look at that – he can’t even swim.”

www.imdb.com

Comments / 0

Related
heyuguys.com

The Lost Daughter Review – Venice Film Festival 2021

In a strong year for women behind the camera at awards ceremonies, familiar Hollywood actresses are also being given more chances to direct than in previous years. Yet unlike Robin Wright’s Land, which chose sentiment over coherence, The Lost Daughter is definitely going for something. Maggie Gyllenhaal has adapted Elena Ferrante’s novel with a provocative script and made a fittingly thorny and morally ambiguous film. It’s far from perfect, but there’s enough directorial boldness to get excited about.
MOVIES
talesbuzz.com

‘Dune’ Spices Up Lido With Seven-Minute Standing Ovation At Venice Film Festival – Talesbuzz

Denis Villeneuve’s Dune had its official world premiere here at the Venice Film Festival on Friday evening and had the Sala Grande reverberating like a thropter as it gave the adaptation of Frank Herbert’s 1965 sci-fi classic a seven-minute standing ovation. Talesbuzz was present and timed the applause, which ended only after the director humbly indicated that it was time to go.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
Person
Chloé Zhao
Person
Bong Joon Ho
Variety

Toronto Film Festival Soldiers on Through COVID-19, but Where Are the Movie Stars?

In the Toronto Film Festival world premiere of “Dear Evan Hansen,” a lonely Ben Platt belts out: “When you’re falling in a forest and there’s nobody around, do you ever really crash or even make a sound?” That question could well apply to a laundry list of absent talent and filmmakers with projects at the Canadian festival, whose organizers pulled off a successful (and partially in-person) 2021 program. The festival was thoughtful and inspiring in places and boasting some of the most exhaustive health and safety protocols from a festival in the coronavirus era, but it’s still fair to ask —...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Variety

Venice Film Festival’s English Subtitle Surge Polarizes Opinion

“Parasite” director Bong Joon Ho, this year’s Venice jury president, famously accepted his 2020 Golden Globe for best foreign film by assuring audiences that “once you overcome the one-inch-tall barrier of subtitles, you will be introduced to so many more amazing films.” This is especially true at this year’s festival, where in addition to the standard Italian subtitles on every film, another monitor also displays English subtitles — even for English-language movies. The option has been available since 2018, say organizers, but the uptake of English subtitles has skyrocketed this year. The shift is evident in this year’s official program, which details...
MOVIES
talesbuzz.com

‘La Caja’ – Venice Film Festival Review – Talesbuzz

Former Golden Lion winner Lorenzo Vigas (From Afar) returns to the Venice Film Festival with his second feature, La Caja, aka The Box. Set in northern Mexico, it’s a grueling insight into the plight of casual workers as well as a mystery about a son and his possible father. Teenager...
MOVIES
SFGate

Japanese Animator Yuasa Masaaki Discusses Venice Festival Film 'Inu-Oh'

An animator long showered with awards and critical praise, beginning with his 2004 full-length directorial debut “Mind Game,” Yuasa Masaaki is no stranger to the festival circuit. But Venice, where his new animated feature “Inu-Oh” is screening in the Horizons section, is his first Big Three festival. And his film is the only one from Japan in the lineup.
COMICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Venice Film Festival#Lido#Golden Lion#Mostra#European#Korean#Chlo#Nomadland
heyuguys.com

Spencer Review – Venice Film Festival 2021

After successfully tackling the inner lives of two major twentieth-century figures in previous films (Jackie and Neruda), Pablo Larraìn has aimed his sights on a third beloved icon: Princess Diana. While the film lacks the finesse and the magical realism of the previous works, it is nonetheless fascinating and thoroughly watchable.
MOVIES
newsbrig.com

‘Rhino’ Review – Venice Film Festival – News Brig

A criminal seeks redemption in Oleh Sentsov’s Rhino, showing in the Venice Film Festival’s Horizons section. Played by newcomer Serhii Filimonov, Rhino is a delinquent in 1990s Ukraine who is easily drawn into the criminal underworld. His intimidatingly bulky stature makes him a natural fit for collecting money for loan sharks, among other violent acts. His love story with girlfriend Marina (Alina Zevakova) is initially a happy one, but when that goes sour, so does his life.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Movies
heyuguys.com

Halloween Kills Review – Venice Film Festival 2021

Wartime president Franklin D. Roosevelt famously said: “The only thing we have to fear is fear itself.” Not in Haddonfield. The idyllic Illinois suburb has been the subject of Michael Myers’ rampages for more than four decades now. As vicious as it is incoherent, Myers’ terror knows no bounds. Halloween Kills is the latest outing for horror’s most iconic slasher and, though it tries and fails to speak profoundly about the nature of Fear Itself, will be far from a disappointment for the millions of genre fans for which the Halloween franchise has become canon.
MOVIES
talesbuzz.com

‘Ennio’ Review – Venice Film Festival – Talesbuzz

Even if you have trouble with the idea of God, says veteran producer David Puttnam in Ennio, Giuseppe Tornatore’s rapturous paean to his late collaborator Ennio Morricone, when you hear his music, “you can hear that there is something out there.” By the standards of Ennio, the suggestion that God dwells in Morricone’s music is nowhere near over the top. “He’s my favorite composer,” whoops Quentin Tarantino, in a torrent of enthusiasm ferocious even by his standards. “And I’m not talking movie composer! I’m talking Mozart, Beethoven, Schubert!”
MOVIES
imdb.com

Sitges Film Festival and Filmarket Hub Unveil Finalists for 2021 Sitges Pitchbox

Barcelona-based digital marketplace Filmarket Hub and Catalonia’s Sitges Festival have unveiled this year’s lineups for the Sitges Pitchbox, an international pitching event focused on genre feature films and series currently in development. This year’s event will run Oct. 8 – 15 as part of the larger industry activities at the...
MOVIES
imdb.com

‘S.W.A.T.’ Goes on Location in Mexico for the Clint Eastwood-Inspired Season 5 Premiere

A nameless stranger rolls into town and unexpectedly saves the day. It’s easy to see how the 1985 Clint Eastwood Western Pale Rider inspired the drama’s cinematic two-part premiere—even if gunslinger heroics are the last thing on Hondo’s (Shemar Moore) mind when we catch up with him. He’s been in Mexico, using a friend’s vacation home to regroup after being demoted as Swat team leader for speaking to the media about racism in the LAPD. “He feels bruised and battered despite having done the right thing,” says S.W.A.T. exec producer Shawn Ryan. “A lot of his swagger is gone. He’s soul searching about what to do with his life.” Pepe Molina/© 2021 Sony Pictures Television While out for a ride (in scenes filmed south of Mexico City in the picturesque Morelos region), he stumbles onto trouble at a neighbor’s property and gets pulled into.
TV SERIES
Deadline

Dustin Lance Black Producing Horror Feature ‘Rift’ For Wayward Entertainment & XYZ Films

EXCLUSIVE: As part of Vince Totino and John Hegeman’s newly launched Wayward Entertainment and their new genre slate, we’ve learned that the studio will be going into a production on an English-language take on Erlingur Thoroddsen’s Icelandic horror movie Rift. Oscar winning Milk screenwriter Dustin Lance Black will produce. Wayward will be partnering with XYZ Films for the next two years on its slate of filmmaker-driven genre features across all platforms. Rift is an atmospheric thriller which follows two guys whose broken relationship is tested as they are haunted by a supernatural entity awakened by their emotional turmoil and grief. Cameras will roll this...
MOVIES
Reuters

'The Bodyguard' movie gets a Hollywood remake

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - “The Bodyguard,” the 1992 movie that launched the acting career of the late Whitney Houston and featured her most famous song, is getting a reboot. Hollywood movie studio Warner Bros said on Wednesday that a reimagining of the romantic thriller is in development with a script penned by American playwright Matthew Lopez.
MOVIES
heyuguys.com

The Last Duel Review – Venice Film Festival 2021

Ridley Scott directs this epic medieval tale based on the true story of the last trial by combat (in this case jousting) fought in France. Although touted as a film about a woman’s fight for justice after rape, this is very much a film by the boys for the boys, namely Ben Affleck and Matt Damon, who both co-wrote and produced the film as well as taking leading roles.
MOVIES
Sioux City Journal

New Movies

'CRY MACHO' (Rated PG-13 for language and thematic elements) Based on the book, "Cry Macho" stars Clint Eastwood as a one-time rodeo star and washed-up horse breeder who, in 1978, takes a job from an ex-boss to bring the man's young son home and away from his alcoholic mom. 'COPSHOP'...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy