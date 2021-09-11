CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

‘Beba’ Review: A Raw Self-Portrait of a NYC-Born Afro-Latina Staring Down Generational Trauma

By Robert Daniels
imdb.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFirst-time filmmaker Rebeca “Beba” Huntt opens her eponymous debut “Beba” — a complicated and bold self-portrait, exploring identity, internalized anti-Blackness, and generational trauma — with a declarative statement: “You are now entering my universe.” Her world, initially, is visually translated via a shaky cam walking through a twisty, moss-smeared forest. A woozy horn hypnotizes over a collage of images: Huntt swaying to the sea, people at the beach, her hand in the sand — all shot on a gorgeous 16mm. Her spoken-word poetry, wherein she says “violence lives in my DNA,” lays the groundwork for the next 79 unflinching minutes.

www.imdb.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Beba review – Rebeca Huntt’s personal, probing documentary-memoir

The New York artist and film-maker Rebeca Huntt makes her feature debut with this unsentimental documentary-memoir of discontent titled Beba – her childhood nickname. It reflects upon her complicated upbringing as an Afro-Latina woman whose Dominican father and Venezuelan mother aspirationally brought her and her two siblings up in a tiny apartment on Central Park West. It leaves her with issues around family dysfunction and class, especially as she had to live in this increasingly chaotic household into her adult years.
MOVIES
imdb.com

‘Another World’ Review: Vincent Lindon Stars in a Portrait of Ice-Cold Contempt

2018’s “At War” burned hot with righteous fury as it followed a labor organizer protesting layoffs at his local plant. Fighting a campaign always doomed to fail and falling well short of his opponents’ financial munitions, Vincent Lindon’s working-class tribune found strength in his rage, kindling an inner flame that eventually consumed him whole. With “Another World,” director Stéphane Brizé has devised a companion piece of sorts, once again surrounding Lindon with a cast of (mostly) non-professionals and tracking a similar story from management’s perspective while raising its ire ever so high that the flames burn blue.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘America Latina’: Film Review | Venice 2021

The cryptic title of the third feature from Italian twin brothers Damiano and Fabio D’Innocenzo, America Latina, refers not to that continent but to a small city south of Rome, founded by the Fascist administration of the 1930s on reclaimed swampland. The creeping rot of that setting seeps into the Mediterranean version of the American Dream carefully constructed by the filmmakers’ protagonist, a middle-aged dentist whose seemingly perfect life — loving wife, two beautiful daughters, an architectural jewel of a home — is built on crumbling foundations. But for all its high style and aestheticized visuals, this is a work...
MOVIES
thefilmstage.com

TIFF Review: A Banquet is an Intimate, Nightmarish Portrait of a Fracturing Family

It’s a question we ask through the duration of our lives: what’s the point? Maybe you say these words in search of meaning where humanity as a species is concerned. Maybe it’s to find purpose as an individual when nothing seems to be going right. Jason (Richard Keep) wonders what the point of surviving is when his fate has already been sealed. His wife Holly (Sienna Guillory) is being forced into the role of caretaker while also wading through the reality that she’s now a single mother, regardless of breath remaining in his lungs. Is hers and their daughters’ (Jessica Alexander’s Betsey and Ruby Stokes’ Isabelle) suffering worth it? Will ripping the Band-Aid off now render their ability to cope with his loss easier? Easy answers don’t exist.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Afro#Self Portrait#Poetry#Latina#Dna
Florida Times-Union

Book review: Delightful portrait of a celebrated caricaturist

"Hirschfeld: The Biography" Born in 1903 in St. Louis, he was known as the kid who liked to draw. Because the family was very poor, they flitted from place to place, five in short order. But finally they settled down, after his father abandoned the family, and Al Hirschfeld’s luck changed. At the age of 10, his mother recognized his talent and sent him to a children’s Saturday art class at the University School of Fine Arts, and eventually he enrolled there at the age of 21. He ended up as one of the greatest caricaturists of the 20th Century — some say the greatest. He drew hundreds of sketches each year, 10,000 in all. He died just shy of 100 years of age in 2003. A Broadway theatre is named after him.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
nonpareilonline.com

REVIEW: 'VAL' a portrait of one of the rare 'good ones'

The first time I saw Val Kilmer was in “Top Secret!” (1984). In this Zucker, Zucker and Abrahams spoof of WWII spy movies, he plays Nick Rivers, a blonde, Elvis-esque rock-n-roll heartthrob who gets embroiled in a French Resistance plot to rescue a kidnapped scientist. If memory serves, it’s pretty convoluted, storywise, but Kilmer has song and dance numbers, lots of bad one-liners and tons of cheek and charm. I was immediately smitten. I still own the soundtrack on vinyl.
MOVIES
culturedvultures.com

Generation Wrecks REVIEW – Struggles To Fly

Generation Wrecks isn’t bad for a coming-of-age film. We have a plethora of characters, each with their own strengths and weaknesses, all portrayed by a wonderful cast. It’s also a period piece set in the 1990s. Anyone who grew up in this decade – as I did – will appreciate how much the film gets correct regarding the setting’s atmosphere.
MOVIES
Ars Technica

Review: Candyman turns singular slasher into a timeless avatar for Black trauma

With thought-provoking films like Get Out and Us, writer/director Jordan Peele has already cemented his status as a master of smart, socially relevant modern horror. His influence is even broader as a producer, bringing fresh voices, directorial visions, and diverse perspectives to a genre badly in need of all three. His latest production is Candyman, director Nia DaCosta's imaginative sequel (of sorts) to the 1992 horror classic Candyman. This is only DaCosta's second feature film, yet she handles the material deftly and transforms the singular slasher known as Candyman into an ageless malevolence whose curse reverberates through time.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Brenham Banner-Press

Roush Review: Ken Burns’ Dynamic Portrait of Muhammad Ali Is a Knockout

As punchy as its charismatic subject, so full of twists and turns that it earns a “To be continued…” teaser after each episode, Ken Burns’ majestic four-night portrait of legendary boxer Muhammad Ali — written and co-directed by his daughter Sarah Burns and her husband David McMahon — delivers a knockout of sheer narrative power.
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

Self-portraits captured in total darkness – in pictures

Photographer Melanie Issaka made her series Locating the Personal in total darkness in her bedroom. Her self-portraits are photograms, a camera-less way of making images. She lay on sensitised photographic paper and struck poses, recording moments away from the world. Issaka, who was born in Ghana and lives in London, is fascinated by what it means to be black, British and female. “I ask questions about my place in the world. Society teaches us to look at ourselves through the eyes of others; we feel like strangers in our own bodies. This work examines my relationship with myself and the space I occupy.”
PHOTOGRAPHY
Telegraph

Frans Hals: The Male Portrait, review: pale, stale, male – and exhilarating

You’ve got to hand it to the director of the Wallace Collection, Xavier Bray: at a time when museums and galleries are obsessed with diversity, he opens a show that couldn’t be more pale, stale, or male if it tried. Inside a long, narrow chamber, we find 13 spotlit, single portraits of rich and powerful blokes, painted by another chap, Frans Hals (c1582-1666), the Dutch Golden Age master renowned for swashbuckling brushwork.
VISUAL ART
imdb.com

35 Movies & TV Shows To Binge For Hispanic Heritage Month

¡Ya es hora! That means "It's time" in Spanish, and it is indeed time to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, all September long. There are too many brilliant films and TV shows by Latinx and Hispanic auteurs to round up in one list, so we've narrowed it down to 35 things to watch to learn more about the American Latinx experience. In an open letter signed by 270 Latinx TV and film writers, showrunners and creators in October 2020, stars like Lin-Manuel Miranda, John Leguizamo and One Day at a Time showrunner Gloria Calderón Kellett called for more on-screen representation both above and below the line. "While Latinx ​are ​18.3%​ ​of the...
TV SHOWS
The Independent

Review: A man. A boy. And a chicken. 'Cry Macho' lays an egg

Last year, Tom Hanks and George Clooney each took on movie parts in which they showed off their fatherly sides by taking care of a child. Apparently, there's something in the water over in Hollywood because this month, it's time for Clint Eastwood The one-time Dirty Harry directs and stars as a crochety old cowboy pressed into transporting a teenager from Mexico to America in “Cry Macho,” an aimless and sometimes cringe-worthy film. But it has perhaps the best performance by a rooster in modern cinematic history.The film is apparently supposed to be a meditation on masculinity, with Eastwood's one-time...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Cry Macho’ Review: Clint Eastwood’s Mexico-Set Ancient-Cowboy-Meets-Troubled-Teen Afterschool Special

At 91, Clint Eastwood still knows how to direct a movie with a nice, clean leisurely classical spareness, something you wish more directors knew how to do (or wanted to). As a filmmaker, Eastwood has earned the right to be called ageless. As an actor, though, he’s not trying to hide his age. In “Cry Macho,” he plays a broken-down horse breeder and former rodeo rider who is given the task of going down to Mexico City to retrieve a 13-year-old boy, Rafael (Eduardo Minnett), and drive him back to Texas. (He’s taking the boy from his wealthy-diva Mexican mother...
MOVIES
GoldDerby

‘The Humans’ reveals first look at family drama and surprise Showtime debut date

Among the most anticipated November releases for awards watchers is “The Humans,” Stephen Karam’s theatrical adaptation of his Tony Award-winning play with an all-star cast that includes Richard Jenkins, Steven Yeun, Amy Schumer, Beanie Feldstein, June Squibb, and Jayne Houdyshell, who reprises her Tony Award-winning role from the stage. On Friday, A24 released the first trailer for “The Humans” after its successful debut at the Toronto International Film Festival with a bit of news attached: in addition to a theatrical debut on November 24, “The Humans” will also premiere on Showtime on the same date. The timing is fitting for the...
MOVIES
HuffingtonPost

See Halle Bailey Pull The Ultimate Sister Move On The Met Gala Red Carpet

Sisters Chlöe and Halle Bailey often publicly share their love and support for each other ― and this year’s Met Gala red carpet was no exception. The R&B duo attended the star-studded event in New York City Monday night, wearing custom Rodarte ensembles. Their red-carpet appearance yielded stunning looks as well as adorable sisterly moments.
MUSIC
Amomama

'Roots' Star Ben Vereen’s 2 Children Passed Away before Him — Inside His Kids’ Early Deaths

American entertainer Ben Vereen has enjoyed a stellar career as an actor, but he has experienced tragedy in his personal life after losing two of his children to early deaths. American actor Ben Vereen is one of the most accomplished and versatile entertainers. He is famous for his legendary performances, which have transcended time and have become part of the nation's artistic legacy.
NEWARK, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy