The young and beautiful model and influencer Alessia Tresoldi is expected on 9th September at the most awaited event of the year the Venice Film Festival which is in its 78th edition. The event will enjoy its run until September 11 and until now the most beloved stars took to the red carpet with breathless dresses bringing light into this complicated year. A new red carpet season glitz and glamor and we’re here for it to bring you the latest news.

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 5 DAYS AGO