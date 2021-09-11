CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Last Duel Review: Prestige Period Filmmaking, Stunning Swordfights, And Piercing Performances [Venice 2021]

By Marshall Shaffer
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrestige period filmmaking rarely sizzles like "The Last Duel." Ridley Scott, master of high-budget history, is mercifully in "Gladiator" form rather than "Kingdom of Heaven" with his latest medieval movie. All is as it should be here: stunning swordfights, dazzling duels, nimble narrativization, and psychologically piercing performances from the trio of leads.

