‘Dionne Warwick: Don’t Make Me Over’ Review: A Sweet and Sanitized Look at an Icon

By Kristen Lopez
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a year that’s seen Hollywood attempt to tell Aretha Franklin’s story twice, watching a documentary on Dionne Warwick is a breath of fresh air, not just because Warwick had a different musical trajectory but because there’s more focus on authenticity than imitation. “Dionne Warwick: Don’t Make Me Over” isn’t just a celebration of its subject, but of how her music inspired other Black entertainers. Directors David Heilbroner and Dave Wooley certainly understand their subject — Wooley is credited as a writer on an in-production biopic on Warwick — though .

The Hollywood Reporter

Toronto: Dionne Warwick Dishes on New Documentary, Concern for Britney Spears and Her Secret to Conquering Twitter

Dionne Warwick is sitting on a bed in her South Orange, New Jersey, home. A calendar with a fluffy white Pomeranian bounding across a beach hangs on the wall behind her, providing the room’s sole embellishment. The bedroom offers a telling glimpse into the legendary singer’s world — minimalist, no-nonsense and infectiously positive. For the first time in her 66-year career, the alto with the unmistakably husky voice behind such classics as “Do You Know the Way to San Jose?” and “Walk on By” is getting the doc treatment with Dionne Warwick: Don’t Make Me Over, a nod to her first...
CELEBRITIES
miamitimesonline.com

New documentary premieres about Dionne Warwick

The new documentary “Dionne Warwick: Don’t Make Me Over” premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival this past weekend, and the 80-year-old Warwick made the most of it. The pop-soul legend is known for hits “I Say a Little Prayer,” “I’ll Never Fall in Love Again” and “Walk on By.”
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Toronto: Dionne Warwick Talks HIV/AIDS Activism, ‘That’s What Friends Are For’ Remake

Music icon Dionne Warwick says she embraced HIV/AIDS activism in the 1980s after seeing so many of her peers in the music industry be struck down by the pandemic disease well before it was fully understood. “I became sensitive to the fact that it affected so many people within my industry — lighting people, sound people, hair, makeup, it went on and on and on,” Warwick told a press conference for the documentary Dionne Warwick: Don’t Make Me Over as it receives a world premiere at TIFF. Having worked early as an artist aiming to heighten public awareness of the AIDS epidemic,...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

See Jennifer Hudson Celebrate 40th Birthday With Her Own Madame Tussauds Wax Figure

Jennifer Hudson celebrated her 40th birthday on Sunday with a very special (identical) guest: her new wax figure in Madame Tussauds in New York. Madame Tussauds unveiled the new figure during Hudson's party at New York's SUMMIT One Vanderbilt with her close friends, family and, well, her wax self. The figure, which was created by a team of artists in London over the museum's standard six-month period, is now exclusively on display in the popular wax museum in Times Square. Hudson's statue is wearing the Galvan Vera velvet gown that the superstar wore at the 2019 AFI Lifetime Achievement Award in honor of Denzel Washington when she performed "A Change Is Gonna Come," as well as Christian Louboutin heels Hudson herself donated.
CELEBRITIES
Best Life

This Former Child Star Just Revealed How She Lost Her $17 Million Fortune

Hayley Mills was one of Hollywood's most famous child actors of the 1960s. She starred in some of the era's biggest films, including That Darn Cat! and The Parent Trap, which turned then-14-year-old Mills into a major star. It also should have given her a major payday, but as Mills recounts in her new memoir Forever Young, which comes out on Sept. 7, she was shocked to find herself nearly penniless at the age of 21, after starring in more than a dozen movies. Read on to find out how Mills, now 75, was nearly broke and about her decade-long fight to get her money back.
CELEBRITIES
