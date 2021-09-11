CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here's What Gwyneth Paltrow Thinks About Ex Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's Red Carpet Return

Cover picture for the articleEven Gwyneth Paltrow seems to be a Bennifer 2.0 fan. The 48-year-old actress and Goop founder appeared to be charmed by the sight of her ex-boyfriend Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's grand return to the red carpet as a couple. The 49-year-old actor and J.Lo, 52, attended the premiere of his film The Last Duel at the 2021 Venice Film Festival on Friday, Sept. 10, several months after the ex-fiancés rekindled their romance following a 2004 breakup. One of Jennifer's stylists, Mariel Haenn, posted on her Instagram page photos of J.Lo—dressed in a white Georges Hobeika couture gown with a plunging Swarovski-embellished neckline—and Ben, dressed in a...

