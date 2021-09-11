CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parallel Mothers Review: Director Pedro Almodóvar Gets Both Familiar And Evolutionary [Venice 2021]

By Marshall Shaffer
Cover picture for the articleThe draw of applying an auteurist lens to the cinema is watching a director grow and mature over time. The peril, on the other hand, is that a filmmaker can become so infatuated with their house style that they engage in repetitive work with limited growth. Pedro Almodóvar's "Parallel Mothers" may at first present like a run-of-the-mill effort from the face of Spanish cinema, but there's a deceptive amount of variation here. It's both a perfect distillation of his artistic fascinations and marked evolution in the depth of his thematic explorations.

