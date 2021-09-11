CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Boss Talks NCIS' Monday Move/ 'Most Watched Drama' Status, Why CSI: Vegas Didn't Get Survivor Lead-In

You have to imagine that for nearly two decades at CBS, suggesting that Tuesday leadoff hitter NCIS change time slots (let alone days) was akin to saying Macbeth in a theater. And yet the 19th season of TV’s most watched drama is set to unspool Mondays at 9/8c, starting Sept. 20, where it will bridge a block of sitcoms (The Neighborhood and Bob Hearts Abishola) and the freshman spinoff NCIS: Hawai’i.

