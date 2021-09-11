CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Lucifer’: Maze & Eve’s Wedding Day Hits a Few Snags (Recap)

imdb.com
 7 days ago

[Warning: The below contains Major spoilers for Lucifer Season 6, Episode 7 “My Best Fiend’s Wedding.”] “Drama? It’s Maze and big feelings, what could possibly go wrong,” Amenadiel (D.B. Woodside) asks as everyone gets ready for the demon (Lesley-Ann Brandt) and Eve’s (Inbar Lavi) wedding on Lucifer. And yes, something does go wrong. What could be worse than Adam showing up wanting Eve back? Meanwhile, Lucifer (Tom Ellis) continues to fail at being a parent to his future daughter, Rory (Brianna Hildebrand), though in his defense, this time isn’t completely his fault. Plus, forensic scientist Ella Lopez (Aimee Garcia) has pretty much figured out everything on her own by this point, so who can blame her for struggling with everything she knows about who’s at the wedding and handling it by drinking (way too much)? Plus, Dan Espinoza (Kevin Alejandro) is still a ghost, still making Amenadiel look a ...

www.imdb.com

‘Lucifer’: Amenadiel Gets a Very Unwanted Blast From His Past (Recap)

[Warning: The below contains Major spoilers for Lucifer Season 6, Episode 6 “A Lot Dirtier Than That.”] “I love … being a cop,” Amenadiel (D.B Woodside) awkwardly says to his training officer, Sonya Harris (Merrin Dungey), at one point. He may be covering for the conversation he’s having with his ghost friend Dan (Kevin Alejandro) — only celestials can see him — but it turns out that’s a statement he and Chloe Decker (Lauren German) must wonder about after the angel runs into the last person he wants to at work. Meanwhile, Lucifer (Tom Ellis) still refuses to believe he left his daughter Rory (Brianna Hildebrand) willingly in the future and decides to make up all the time they lost together with somewhat disastrous results. Some Things Really Need to Change At a crime scene, Amenadiel’s a bit eager to share all his findings — a nosy neighbor could be an eyewitness, there’s a second toothbrush in the.
‘Lucifer’: The Truth About Corbett & Dan’s Shocking News (RECAP)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Lucifer Season 6 Episode 2 “Buckets of Baggage.”]. If your last boyfriend turned out to be a serial killer, you’d have some trust issues, too. That’s the boat forensic scientist Ella Lopez (Aimee Garcia) is in when it comes to a future with Detective Carol Corbett (Scott Porter), and who can blame her? Fortunately, on Lucifer, she knows a couple of people — unbeknownst to her — with superstrength to help her break into places to get some answers. (Someone tell her the truth already!)
‘Lucifer’s Final Therapy Session Leads to a Major Breakthrough (RECAP)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Lucifer Season 6 Episode 8 “Save the Devil, Save the World.”]. It’s time for Lucifer’s (Tom Ellis) final therapy session with Dr. Linda Martin (Rachael Harris) — and for everyone to find out about her book (and how she portrays them in it) — as we reach the drama’s final episodes. And just as he makes a decision about his future as God after failing to take the throne all season, his brother, the angel Amenadiel (D.B. Woodside), returns with news that will likely bring down his good mood.
Is Rory Really Lucifer's Daughter in Season 6? (SPOILERS)

After months of anticipation, the final season of Lucifer made its debut on Netflix on Friday, Sept. 10, and I’m not crying, you are. Although the series has survived two cancellations, after five years, the time has come to say goodbye. On the bright side, viewers can finally learn Lucifer...
‘Lucifer’ Season 6 Premiere: A Godly Revelation & an Engagement (Recap)

[Warning: The below contains Major spoilers for the Lucifer Season 6 premiere “Nothing Ever Changes Around Here.”] When Lucifer picks up again, it’s been about a month since the titular devil (Tom Ellis) and his archangel twin Michael (also Ellis) faced off to determine who would take over for their retired father, God (Dennis Haysbert). Lucifer won and … he’s still on Earth. But don’t worry, he plans to bid adieu to the City of Angels tomorrow, as he informs a motorcycle cop (the same one who pulled him over in the pilot). And so for his last night before his ascension, he takes Chloe (Lauren German) on a magic-filled date night (and tries his hardest not to hear how every trick is accomplished). But really, he’s in no rush to become God even if she’s looking ahead to what her new job as his consultant means. Also on their last night on Earth? Maze (Lesley-Ann Brandt) ...
‘Lucifer’ Fills Its Penultimate Episode With Heartfelt — and Heartbreaking — Goodbyes (RECAP)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Lucifer Season 6 Episode 9 “Goodbye, Lucifer.”]. The farewell tour is officially underway, with the day Lucifer (Tom Ellis) is set to disappear and leave Chloe Decker (Lauren German) and their future daughter Rory (Brianna Hildebrand) here in the drama’s aptly-titled penultimate episode. That sets the stage for on-screen goodbyes as well, ones that have us — and the characters — tearing up.
‘Lucifer': Lesley-Ann Brandt on Maze and Eve’s Big Day and the One Shot She Fought to Get in Before the End

(Warning: This post contains spoilers through the series finale of “Lucifer.”) It’s been a long, long road for Lesley-Ann Brandt’s Mazikeen to find her way from a demon with a hell-obsessed, one-track mind in Season 1 of “Lucifer” to a rough yet loving, soul-having hell spawn entering the show’s sixth and final season, which launched Friday on Netflix.
‘Lucifer’ Series Finale: Will Lucifer’s Calling Keep Deckerstar From Being ‘Partners ‘Til the End’? (Recap)

[Warning: The below contains Major spoilers for the Lucifer series finale “Partners ‘Til the End.”] Lucifer, in its beautiful, heartbreaking, and very emotional series finale, focuses entirely on the titular character (played by Tom Ellis), his love, Chloe Decker (Lauren German), and their future daughter Rory (Brianna Hildebrand), as the three fight to keep their family together (in more ways than one). It’s the events that follow after escaped killer Vincent Le Mec (Rob Benedict) kidnaps Rory and her parents set out to save her that allow Lucifer to answer the question he’s been struggling with: What is his calling now that he knows it’s not to become God? Vincent Messed With the Wrong Family As much as Lucifer would prefer Chloe to stay home, she insists on going with him to rescue Rory and leaves him no choice. “Partners ’til the end,” she reminds him. It may end up being a good thing she’s with ...
Lucifer Season 6 Episode 7 Review: My Best Fiend’s Wedding

This Lucifer review contains spoilers. Toxic masculinity, police misconduct, same sex wedding. As Adam says, “wokeness is hard,” but it’s also fair to say that Lucifer risks going a bit overboard as a social justice warrior in its final days. But any perceived heavy handedness floats away when Eve walks down the aisle toward her beautiful, black gowned partner Mazikeen, and “My Best Fiend’s Wedding” reminds us what makes this series so special. It’s the power of love amidst the vagaries of the human condition, and if the celestials become affected as well, then all the better. Oh, and the bombshells just keep on dropping.
’90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way’: Who’s Already Married? (Recap)

[Warning: The below contains Major spoilers for 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 3, Episode 3 “Fight for Love.”] When better to confess secrets you’ve been keeping from your sisters than while trying on a wedding dress for the ceremony you’ve been saying you never wanted to have? That’s just one of the dramatic moments in this episode as 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 3 continues. Also, Jenny and Sumit hit another obstacle in their attempt to keep her in India without getting married. It’s exes and awkward conversations galore in Ethiopia for Ariela and Biniyam, while Alina and Steven need to have quite the discussion when they reunite in Turkey … and he needs to pass her test first. Plus, Ellie gets news about Victor following Hurricane Iota devastating Providencia, and Kenneth admits something he’s been keeping from Armando. Read on for all the drama in “Fight for Love.” Jenny and Sumit Since Sumit still won’t ...
‘The Walking Dead’: Daryl’s Back on ‘Easy Street’ (Recap)

[Warning: The following contains Major spoilers for The Walking Dead Season 11 episode 4, “Rendition.”] First, it was Woodbury. Then, it was the Saviors. And now Daryl (Norman Reedus) has been captured by yet another enemy group. But this time, there’s a twist. After Maggie’s (Lauren Cohan) group was attacked, Daryl gets away on his own. He runs into a few Reapers, who go after him and Dog; surprisingly—or maybe not surprisingly, depending on how closely you watched the Season 11 trailer—one of them is Leah (Lynn Collins). She and her “family” take Daryl captive and waterboard him for information, which he isn’t willing to give: He insists he’s still alone out there, just as he was when Leah first met him, and that he only knew Maggie’s group because he trades with them. Throughout all of this, Leah is cold and calculating. Their initial reunion ...
Fantasy Island Season 1 Goes Out With a Hell (or Heaven) of a Bang in Finale

Fox’s summer-long stay on Fantasy Island is coming to an end, and its final guest isn’t ready to say goodbye just yet. Leslie Jordan (Call Me Kat) guest stars in Sunday’s season finale (8/7c) as Jasper, a con artist consumed by the uncertainty of whether he’ll go to heaven or hell when he dies. And as you’ll see in TVLine’s exclusive sneak peek of the episode, he’s got his work cut out for him. Of course, Jasper isn’t the only one whose future remains uncertain, as Fox has yet to officially renew Fantasy Island for a second season. “We’re really high on it and it’s been exciting for us to cross pollinate some of the stars that we have in other series and do other exciting turns on Fantasy Island,” Fox Entertainment President Michael Thorn told TVLine’s sister site Deadline earlier this month. “We definitely see a potential second season, and it’s something that we’re talking about now. We’re very pleased with the show, and Liz [Craft] and Sarah [Fain] did a very good job.” Hit PLAY on the video above for a taste of what’s to come in the Fantasy Island finale, then drop a comment with your hopes for the show’s future below.
‘Ted Lasso’ Unravels the Mystery of Coach Beard in ‘Beard After Hours’ (Recap)

[Warning: The following contains Major spoilers for Ted Lasso Season 2, Episode 9, “Beard After Hours.”] Putting a bottle episode in the second half of a show’s season—right after a key emotional moment or major cliffhanger—is a gutsy move, to say the least. Stranger Things tried it in its sophomore season, to mixed reviews. And now, much in a similar fashion, Ted Lasso is eschewing the main storyline regarding Ted’s (Jason Sudeikis) mental health, Richmond’s overall performance, and Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham) and Sam’s (Toheeb Jimoh) budding romance for an hour entirely focused on peeling back the layers of Coach Beard (Brendan Hunt). While the placement of the episode within the season might aggravate some, “Beard After Hours” is a compelling hour of television that illuminates the enigma that is Ted’s coaching pal—and suggests he too struggles with mental health. Here’s how it happens. The entirety of the plotline unfolds after Beard tells Ted ...
‘GH’ Spoilers: Sonny Is Back And Furious, Limo Explodes Shakes Up PC

Friday’s episode of General Hospital was an explosive one, and spoilers tease the week of September 20 will be intense as well. Sonny has finally regained his memory, after nearly dying in the fire at the Tan-O, and he’s furious with Nina. Back in Port Charles, Jason and Carly married and are excited for their reception. However, other members of the Five Families planned to blow up their limo, and that moment happened right at the end of the September 17 show. What can fans expect next?
Emily Deschanel to Lead Netflix Thriller Series ‘Devil in Ohio’

Emily Deschanel is set to star in a new Netflix limited series based on the book “Devil in Ohio,” Variety has learned. Deschanel will lead the series, which is based on the book of the same name by Daria Polatin and is inspired by a true story. Additional cast members include Sam Jaeger as Peter, Gerardo Celasco as Detective Lopez, Madeleine Arthur as Mae, Xaria Dotson as Jules, Alisha Newton as Helen, and Naomi Tan as Dani. In the series, when hospital psychiatrist Dr. Suzanne Mathis shelters a mysterious cult escapee, her world is turned upside down as the strange girl’s arrival threatens...
The Outpost Cancelled: Title and Storyline Revealed for Series Finale

Fans of The Outpost, if they choose to, can now prepare for the cancelled series‘ end by getting a sense of what all will be at stake during that final hour. The CW’s acquired series follows Talon (played by Jessica Green), the lone survivor of a race called Blackbloods. Years after her entire village was destroyed by a gang of brutal mercenaries, she travels to a lawless fortress on the edge of the civilized world, as she tracks the killers of her family. On her journey to this outpost, Talon discovers she possesses an extraordinary and mysterious supernatural power.
