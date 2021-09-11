TIFF Winners Jessica Chastain, Benedict Cumberbatch, and Denis Villeneuve Build Oscar Momentum
Benedict Cumberbatch is enjoying a rigorous fall festival workout. The British actor started at Venice with the world premiere of western “The Power of the Dog,” in which he’s earning raves as a volatile cattle rancher in Montana, followed by a tribute to its writer/director Jane Campion at Telluride, and now he’s getting his own Tribute Actor Award at the 46th Toronto International Film Festival (September 9-18).www.imdb.com
