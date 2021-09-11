CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TIFF Winners Jessica Chastain, Benedict Cumberbatch, and Denis Villeneuve Build Oscar Momentum

Cover picture for the articleBenedict Cumberbatch is enjoying a rigorous fall festival workout. The British actor started at Venice with the world premiere of western “The Power of the Dog,” in which he’s earning raves as a volatile cattle rancher in Montana, followed by a tribute to its writer/director Jane Campion at Telluride, and now he’s getting his own Tribute Actor Award at the 46th Toronto International Film Festival (September 9-18).

Jessica Chastain Comments on Steamy Red Carpet Moment With Oscar Isaac

Well, this is definitely one way to get people interested in your romantic drama. On Saturday, Sept. 4, Jessica Chastain and Oscar Isaac attended the premiere of their new miniseries, Scenes from a Marriage, at the Venice Film Festival. Audiences will have to wait a little longer—until Sept. 12—to see the HBO show for themselves, but the co-stars used the red carpet to provide a little preview of their chemistry. A slow-motion clip of Chastain and Isaac posing together on the red carpet went viral immediately, because Isaac gives Chastain a smoldering look, then appears to kiss her arm—and because both actors are happily married to other people.
Jessica Chastain

Natalie Portman and Serena Williams' daughter among new NWSL team owners. LA's newest soccer team will have an eclectic group of owners, including an Oscar winning actor and the two-year-old daughter of one of the greatest tennis players of all time.
Jessica Chastain and real-life pal Oscar Isaac redo Bergman

VENICE, Italy (AP) — Jessica Chastain has been friends with Oscar Isaac since their Julliard days but says it was "a blessing and a curse" to play his wife in a remake of Ingmar Bergman's classic "Scenes From a Marriage," which premiered Saturday at the Venice Film Festival.
Oscar Isaac and Jessica Chastain's Venice Red Carpet Appearance Cements Them as Hollywood Icons Until End of Time

Chances are there will not be a moving image more striking at this year's Venice Film Festival than this li'l video of Oscar Isaac and Jessica Chastain captured on the red carpet on Saturday.
Jessica Chastain
Denis Villeneuve
Anthony Hopkins
Taika Waititi
Jojo
Joaquin Phoenix
Jane Campion
Roger Deakins
Benedict Cumberbatch
Chloé Zhao
Jessica Chastain Reacts to That Viral Elbow Kiss From Oscar Issac

Chastain sounds off on the little peck that set Twitter on fire. Jessica Chastain has finally chimed in on the viral moment she and her "Scenes from a Marriage" costar Oscar Issac sparked at the Venice Film Festival. Last week, the 44-year-old actress and her costar stood on the red carpet
Jessica Chastain Reacts to Oscar Isaac Kissing Her Arm at the Venice Film Festival

Jessica Chastain and Oscar Isaac set the internet on fire over the weekend after the pair shared an unexpectedly sexy moment at the Venice Film Festival. On Saturday, the two actors walked the red carpet together to promote their new HBO series, Scenes From a Marriage, in which they play a married couple. While pausing for photos on the step-and-repeat, Isaac made the most of the moment by grabbing Chastain's arm and planting a kiss on her inner bicep.
'Dune' Tosses Denis Villeneuve Back Into The Oscar Game

If anyone can guide a new adaptation of Frank Herbert’s seminal Sci-Fi novel “Dune” to a Best Picture nomination, it’s Denis Villeneuve. The auteur filmmaker earned a “surprise” Best Picture nod for “Arrival“ along with seven other nominations, including Best Director. His much-hyped follow-up, “Blade Runner 2049,” earned five creative nods and was finally the catalyst for cinematographer Roger Deakins to win a much deserved Academy Award. But, despite some rave reviews and notable top 10 lists (including this particular writer), The Academy didn’t deem it worthy of the major categories “Arrival” cracked. Following its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival today, many are wondering whether “Dune’s” awards journey will return Villeneuve to his “Arrival” heights, or, like his last film, decidedly not.
'The Power Of The Dog' Stars Benedict Cumberbatch And Kodi Smit-McPhee Credit Director Jane Campion For Bringing The Most Out Of Their Performances – TIFF Studio

As The Power of the Dog director Jane Campion was winning best director at the Venice Film Festival on Saturday, Benedict Cumberbatch was at the Toronto Film Festival singing her praises as the reason for how great the chemistry was among the actors in the Oscar-winner's new Western thriller.
The Power Of The Dog Review: Jane Campion's Stunning Neo-Western Has A Career-Best Performance From Benedict Cumberbatch [TIFF 2021]

"What kind of man would I be if I didn't help my mother?" So says Peter (Kodi Smit-McPhee) at the start of "The Power of the Dog," Jane Campion's quiet-yet-menacing neo-Western. We hear Peter say these words before we've even met him, and it will take almost the entire film before we find out what they truly mean. With this moment, Campion, adapting the novel by Thomas Savage, is setting a trap. The entire film feels like that; like something hypnotizing us, lulling us in, ready to strike us down at the very last second. The devil is in...
Benedict Cumberbatch and Kristen Stewart Could Win Their First Oscars

Every year, the Telluride and Venice film festivals overlap and on Saturday, two top titles built anticipation in Venice before making their way to the American Rockies. Pablo Larraín's "Spencer" (Neon) and Jane Campion's "The Power of the Dog" (Netflix) played to packed crowds — and delivered on their promise. Their Oscar fates will play out against intense competition over the next few months, but one thing is certain: Benedict Cumberbatch's surly cattle rancher in "The Power of the Dog" and Kristen Stewart's caged Princess Diana in "Spencer" will be in the running for their first Oscar wins.
The Films of Denis Villeneuve: TIFF 2021's Ebert Director Winner

Is it time to crown Denis Villeneuve as Canada’s Spielberg? It’s safe to say that this year’s TIFF Ebert Director Award winner is officially Canada’s top director. Denis Villeneuve has catapulted himself to a level of Hollywood filmmaking with a path that’s unmatched by Canadian filmmakers. Although James Cameron crowned himself with blockbusters like Titanic, The Terminator, and Avatar, he didn’t come up through the system in the way that Villeneuve did.
Benedict Cumberbatch Gets Mean

Early in 2020, in rugged countryside in New Zealand's Otago region, Benedict Cumberbatch was immersed in a test of masculinity. For his role as a 1925 Montana rancher with a cruel streak in Jane Campion's The Power of the Dog, the British actor had already learned a host of rustic new skills, including how to play the banjo, how to roll a cigarette with one hand and how to castrate a bull.
