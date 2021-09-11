CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olivia Munn and John Mulaney Step Out Together in First Outing After Pregnancy Reveal

By The Hollywood Reporter
imdb.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpotted: Pregnant Olivia Munn and her doting boyfriend, John Mulaney. The 41-year-old actress and the 39-year-old comedian were photographed together in New York City on Friday, Sept. 10, marking the first time the two have been seen in the same place since he confirmed three days prior that the two are a couple and are expecting their first child. Wearing a long beige trench coat and black face mask, Olivia was seen getting into the back seat of a car, while John stood on the other side and appeared to lean in and offer her a fluffy white pillow. The comic, also masked and dressed casually in layers, was later seen getting into the vehicle with the...

www.imdb.com

