Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas Fire & Rescue Station #5 Pays Tribute To The 20th Anniversary of 9/11

By LHovig
KDWN
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLas Vegas Fire and Rescue Station #5, led by Tim Szymanski, paid respect to the twentieth anniversary of 9/11 and to those who perished that day, especially the 343 New York City firefighters killed in the collapse of the tower. The commemoration at Station 5 includes a piece of steel from one of the towers on display, the planting of a pear tree on the station grounds, the tolling of the bell relayed over department radios, the singing of the National Anthem by NYFD member Frank Pizzaro, and finally, a moment of silence.

kdwn.com

