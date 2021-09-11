Las Vegas Fire & Rescue Station #5 Pays Tribute To The 20th Anniversary of 9/11

Las Vegas Fire and Rescue Station #5, led by Tim Szymanski, paid respect to the twentieth anniversary of 9/11 and to those who perished that day, especially the 343 New York City firefighters killed in the collapse of the tower. The commemoration at Station 5 includes a piece of steel from one of the towers on display, the planting of a pear tree on the station grounds, the tolling of the bell relayed over department radios, the singing of the National Anthem by NYFD member Frank Pizzaro, and finally, a moment of silence.