STATE UNIVERSITY CONSTRUCTION FUND NOTICE TO BIDDERS ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ The State University Construction Fund will receive sealed Proposals for Project No. 091026-02 Titled Morris Complex Sitework at State University College at Oneonta until 2:00 p.m. Local Time on October 5, 2021 at the Fund's Office at H. Carl McCall SUNY Building, 353 Broadway, Albany, NY 12246, where such proposals will be publicly opened and read aloud. The Contractor shall complete all work necessary for substantial completion within 195 calendar days from receipt of the Notice to Proceed. The Fund's project specific goals for this project are 5 % MBE and 5 % WBE and 3 % SDV. A pre-bid conference and project walk through will be held on September 23, 2021 at 10:00am with all contractors assembled at Morris Hall Craven Lounge. Bidding and Contract Documents may be examined free of charge at: architecture+ 297 River Street Troy, NY 12180 Contact: Melissa Goodwill Phone: 518.272.4481 State University of New York at Oneonta State University College at Oneonta 108 Ravine Parkway Oneonta, NY 13820 Contact: Mike Kinsella Phone: 607-436-3539 CMD (formerly Reed) (subscribers only) view: www.cmdgroup.com Dodge Reports Visit www.dodgeprojects.construction.com ConstructConnect email: content@constructconnect.com Construction Journal Visit www.constructionjournal.com Construction Contractors Association of the 330 Meadow Ave, Newburgh, Hudson Valley, Inc. NY 12550 Syracuse Builders Exchange 6563 Ridings Road, Syracuse, NY 13206 Minority Contractors Association of Central NY 2610 South Salina Street, Suite 7, Syracuse, NY 13205 Email: stevencoker@rocketmail.com Mohawk Valley Builders Exchange 10 Main Street, Suite 202, Whitesboro, NY 13492 Eastern Contractors Association 6 Airline Drive, Albany, NY 12205 Albany Center for Economic Success #101, 255 Orange Street, Albany, NY 12210 Plans will be available on September 7, 2021 from Avalon Document Services - Buffalo. Bidders will be able to access the project online at the Printer's web site: https://www.avalonbuff-planroom.com/jobs/public. Then click on Project 091026-02, Morris Complex Sitework at State University College at Oneonta where the bid set, addenda, and planholders list may be viewed.Â" Bidders who register as a planholder through the Printer may acquire the bidding and contract documents using the following options: For a fee of ten dollars ($10), interested firms may request and receive an electronic download of the bidding and contract documents. At the bidder's expense, purchase a printed copy or copies of the bid set. For a fee of ten dollars ($10), interested firms may request and receive a free CD with electronic copies of the bidding and contract documents. At the bidder's expense, purchase a printed copy or copies of the bid set. For a fee of $49, interested firms may request and receive a printed copy of the complete set. An electronic download or copy on CD will not be provided. Bids must be submitted in duplicate in accordance with the instructions contained in the Information for Bidders. Security will be required for each bid in an amount not less than five (5) percent of the Total Bid. Visit http://www.sucf.suny.edu/business/bidcal.cfm and download the "Bid and Post Bid Checklist" that gives bidders a one-page summary of how to be prepared if bidding. It is the policy of the State of New York and the Fund to encourage minority and women#owned business enterprise participation in this project by contractors, subcontractors and suppliers. All bidders are expected to cooperate in implementing this policy. The Fund reserves the right to reject any or all bids.