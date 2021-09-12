Last-second field goal lifts South Alabama over Bowling Green, 22-19

BOWLING GREEN –- What helped Bowling Green State University football in the Falcons’ glimmer of success at Tennessee in Week 1 also stood out in Week 2’s home opener on Saturday.

A blocked punt for a safety and a pick-six early, matched with a couple of big plays on offense, gave BGSU every chance at winning for the first time since Nov. 13, 2019, but a last-second field goal from South Alabama’s Diego Guajardo lifted the Jaguars to a 22-19 win over the Falcons.

Terrion Avery’s 13-yard touchdown run with 1:39 left in regulation tied the game at 19, and the South Alabama defense forced a fumble on the following drive that led to the game-winning field goal by Guajardo as time expired.

On 3rd-and-11 from its own 24 and the game tied at 19, BGSU quarterback Matt McDonald completed a pass to tight end Christian Sims. South Alabama’s Shawn Jennings pried the ball from Sims’ hands, and Quentin Wilfawn recovered it to give the Jaguars possession at the BGSU 33 with 1:21 remaining.

“The fact of the matter is [when] we watch this tape, everyone has a piece of this, and everyone has some responsibility in this, including myself.” Falcons head coach Scot Loeffler said after the game. “All in the second half, we had a hard time getting groupings in. Should’ve ran the ball, kicked the field goal.

“We’re better on defense, better at throwing the ball, [but] we can’t run it right now. It’s a shame, because we’ve got good running backs.”

BGSU’s running game was even less ineffective than its 32-yard performance at Tennessee in Week 1. The Falcons net nine rushing yards against South Alabama. Terion Stewart ran for 16 yards on five carries, and Jhaylin Embry totaled six yards on two carries.

“The fact of the matter is, you’ve got to be able to run the ball,” Loeffler said. “If we ran the ball effectively today, even with the major miscues and variables, you win the football game.”

The Falcons could not have asked for a better start to the game at Doyt Perry Stadium. Defensive tackle Walter Haire sacked Jaguars quarterback Jake Bentley for a 2-yard loss on the first play from scrimmage, and South Alabama went backwards on its next two plays for losses of 2 and 4 yards. On 4th-and-18 from the USA 17, BGSU’s Patrick Day blocked Jack Brooks’ punt, and the ball rolled out of the end zone for a safety and a 2-0 Falcons lead with 13:08 left in the first.

The teams traded barbs, but neither could make a separating play or get into any sort of groove offensively in the first quarter.

In the second half, however, McDonald achieved a milestone, breaking his career mark for passing yards in a game. He completed 23 of 32 passing attempts for 308 yards and a touchdown. His previous career high for yards was 218 last season against Buffalo.

Nevertheless, McDonald said his performance could have been even better.

“I felt good,” McDonald said. “Should’ve been 100 more yards, because there’s plays out there that I missed that, looking back on it, could’ve helped us close out this game, especially in the first half.”

Early on, the Falcons’ defense picked up what the unit put down in Week 1, led by stellar defensive play led by linebacker Darren Anders.

Anders was named the Mid-American Conference East Division Defensive Player of the Week after racking up 14 tackles in Week 1. He followed that performance with another highlight play that extended BGSU’s lead in the first quarter.

Anders intercepted Bentley at the USA 27, cut to his left, broke a few tackles upfield, and bowled into the end zone for a touchdown and an 8-0 Falcons lead with 4:53 left in the quarter.

He recorded eight stops against the Jaguars. Davon Ferguson paced BGSU with 11 tackles, and he broke up two passes.

The Falcons’ defense and special teams were on display in the first half, and in the second half, the offense found its big-play ability.

Credit can also be given to the Falcons defense for limiting South Alabama star receiver Jalen Tolbert for 30 minutes.

The projected NFL draft pick was held to three catches on eight targets for 34 yards in the first half. But he broke through for a big play in the second half, catching a 42-yard pass that set USA up deep in BGSU territory following a tacked-on penalty. He finished the game with seven catches on 13 targets for 95 yards. He registered 70 yards after the catch.

“They did a good job,” Loeffler said of his defense’s effort on Tolbert. “Our older players that we brought into this program made a difference.”

Guajardo converted field goals of 22 and 41 yards to give South Alabama its points in the second quarter. His 41-yard boot came with 6 seconds remaining until half, and BGSU held an 8-6 lead at the midpoint.

BGSU was primed for a touchdown score on its first drive of the second half, but a holding penalty brought the Falcons back to the USA 22. It was made possible by McDonald’s 51-yard strike to Sims on the left-hand sideline, which set the Falcons up at the USA 16. Nate Needham booted a 40-yard field goal through to give the Falcons an 11-6 lead.

On the ensuing possession, aided by Tolbert’s catch and a roughing the passer penalty added on, USA grabbed a 12-11 lead on Kareem Walker’s touchdown plunge from a yard out. Bentley’s 2-point conversion pass was dropped.

The Falcons responded quickly and found pay dirt on their next possession.

McDonald connected with Tyrone Broden for 47 yards, which set the Falcons up at the USA 36 and a chance to regain the lead they just lost.

Two plays later, BGSU seized the lead again as McDonald found Genoa graduate Andrew Bench for a 33-yard touchdown, which was the first offensive TD of the young season for the Falcons. A two-point conversion pass to Broden gave the Falcons a 19-12 lead with 9:08 left in the third.

At the end of the third quarter, the Falcons attempted a trick play, as Jaedyn McKinstry attempted a pass into the end zone that was intercepted by South Alabama.

BGSU remains at home for a 5 p.m. kickoff against FCS opponent Murray State on Sept. 18 at Doyt Perry Stadium.