St. Landry Parish Council and School Board members are to hold a joint meeting at 6 p.m. Monday at the Delta Grand Theatre in Opelousas to discuss redistricting. Aug. 12, census results were released showing the the parish population is 82,540. In the 2010 census, the population was 83,384 and in 2000 it was 87,700. For the Parish Council and School Board districts the census shows 11 of the 13…