Padilla gets hat trick, Colts win 8-0

The FLC women's soccer team extended their season-opening unbeaten string to four games with an emphatic 8-0 victory over West Valley on Tuesday afternoon in Saratoga. The Falcons held a modest 2-0 lead at halftime thanks to goals by freshmen Maddie Winters and Jasmine Alvarez. But the floodgates opened in the second half, as Winters added two more goals, Alvarez got her second, and single goals were scored by Gigi Hall, Maggie Munoz, and Alyssa Bloxham. Standout freshman Taylor Curtis added to her team-leading point total with three assists, and Hall added two of her own. Meanwhile, the defense – led by superb midfielder Cassandra Herrman – repeatedly turned away every Viking attack. Freshman goalkeeper Grace Filiau made a spectacular save late to preserve her second consecutive shutout.

SOCCER ・ 4 DAYS AGO