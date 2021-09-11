CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

The TreEscape Near The Great Smoky Mountains In Tennessee Lets You Glamp In Style

By Meghan Kraft
Only In Tennessee
Only In Tennessee
 5 days ago

Finding a unique vacation spot can be a bit of a challenging year after year, especially if you’re looking for something amidst the lush foliage of Tennessee’s eastern edge. You’ll find quite a few cabins and hotels with a kitschy, touristy vibe, but the TreEscape in Sevierville just might be what you’re looking for. Beautifully designed and perfectly outfitted for a comfortable stay, this Tennessee treehouse is the best of the best not only when it comes to affordability, but also for its unique and quirky qualities that promise a good time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UYoSd_0btPC3pg00
The TreEscape - Airbnb
The TreEscape in Tennessee is located in the town of Sevierville, Tennessee, and achieved its initial status as a must-visit vacation destination for its feature on the DIY Network show, "The Treehouse Guys." You can tell even from first glance that this is one special space, located above the forest floor.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UKFaE_0btPC3pg00
The TreEscape - Airbnb
The deck space outside is almost as large as the treehouse's interior, and you'll find two live trees growing through it. The mystical, magical element is only intensified by a covered hot tub, and you can REALLY live it up outside with the addition of two outdoor bars.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OpzoN_0btPC3pg00
The TreEscape - Airbnb
Inside, you'll find that the fully equipped kitchen and reclining leather couch make for a comfortable experience. We'd recommend unplugging while you're away, but if it's needed, the unlimited high-speed internet makes it easy for you to stay connected.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19niIh_0btPC3pg00
The TreEscape - Airbnb
Here you can see the kitchen and the spiral staircase leading up to the bedroom just behind it. After you grill up dinner on the outdoor charcoal grill or enjoy a night around the TreEscape fire pit, you can just climb a staircase to perfect relaxation.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RYHS2_0btPC3pg00
The TreEscape - Airbnb
Your private bathroom is complete with a rain-head shower, and there's plenty of room for primping if you're looking to head into the city for dinner. The TreEscape is located just minutes from Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge, but it's uniquely situated on the lush, privately-owned property to make you feel like you're eons away.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xT0U3_0btPC3pg00
The TreEscape - Airbnb
Did you know that there's even a crow's nest?! It's true. There are five trees that bisect the structure, and the fifth provides the stabilization required for the crow's nest and the suspension bridge that leads to it. Guests rave about the beauty of the sunrise and sunset views, and the cleanliness of the Airbnb is top-notch.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DAbht_0btPC3pg00
The TreEscape - Airbnb
If you're looking to reserve a night at the TreEscape, do it soon! This magical spot books up quickly, and for roughly over $200 a night you don't want to skip out on the adventure of a lifetime.

Have you ever stayed the night in a treehouse? Are you ready to try it out for yourself? You can book a night at the TreEscape in Sevierville, Tennessee right here on its official Airbnb page .

If you’re looking for more fun in Tennessee, you can find it on the Harpeth River!

The post The TreEscape Near The Great Smoky Mountains In Tennessee Lets You Glamp In Style appeared first on Only In Your State .

