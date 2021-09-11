CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise State wins home opener and gives Avalos first win as head coach

Cover picture for the articleTwin Falls stays at the top of Great Basin Conference. Head Coach Jon Helmandollar is in his first year back with the Trojans and credits the work his players put in in the offseason. Sports. Wood River earns 3-1 win over Canyon Ridge. Updated: Sep. 9, 2021 at 1:03 AM...

saturdaydownsouth.com

Scott Frost hammered on social media after stunning admission in Monday press conference

If Nebraska head coach Scott Frost wanted to show that he was still the man for the job at his alma mater, then the 2021 season didn’t get off to a great start. The former Cornhuskers quarterback returned to Lincoln ahead of the 2018 season as the university sought to turn the page from the Mike Riley era. So far, it hasn’t been a good return on investment as Frost has struggled to a 12-21 record, including a 9-18 mark in the Big Ten.
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaydownsouth.com

USC coaching search: Trojans top candidate reportedly emerges

USC is in the hunt for a new head coach following the firing of Clay Helton. The Trojans football program is one that features plenty of tradition and is regarded as among the best in the country. However, it hasn’t won a national championship since 2004 and has failed to even qualify for a College Football Playoff berth since the Playoff era began in the 2014 season.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Report: ‘Top Choice’ Emerges For USC Coaching Job

According to a report, USC has a “top choice” in mind to replace Clay Helton as head coach. He’s a man already familiar with Pac-12 territory. Per Scott Wolf of Inside USC, the Trojans’ No. 1 candidate is none other than Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal. Cristobal just scored the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
kmvt

Hansen shines in Boise State's upset of Utah

Kimberly sits atop the Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference standings. A Glenns Ferry High School graduate won two championships in eSports for Boise State University. Boise State head football coach Andy Avalos comments on physicality of Oklahoma State. Sports. Bruins cruise to Service Bowl win. Updated: Sep. 14, 2021 at 1:05...
UTAH STATE
CougsDaily

Three Keys to a BYU Victory Over Arizona State

For the first time since BYU declared its independence in 2011, BYU will play in a ranked matchup in Lavell Edwards Stadium. The #23 Cougars host the #19 Arizona State Sun Devils in a battle of two unbeaten teams. Here are three keys to a BYU victory over ASU. 1....
ARIZONA STATE
gowatertown.net

North Dakota State wins 23rd straight home opener

9-6-21 FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Dominic Gonnella carried 13 times for 135 yards and two scores, and his 75-yard touchdown highlighted North Dakota State’s 28-6 victory over Albany. On the first play of the second half, Gonnella broke a tackle up the middle, bounced to the outside and outran the defense to the end zone for a 21-6 lead. Quincy Patterson was 12-for-16 passing for 115 yards and one TD for North Dakota State. which has won 23 straight home openers. The Bison are ranked fourth in the FCS poll. Jeff Undercuffler threw for 183 yards with one touchdown and one interception for Albany. Roy Alexander put the Great Danes on the board with four seconds left before halftime on a 67-yard touchdown reception.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Technician Online

NC State volleyball celebrates Olympian coach, secures first win of season

The NC State volleyball team secured its first win of the season on Friday, Sept. 3, taking down the Wofford Terriers 3-0. Prior to the start of the match, the Pack still had cause for celebration as head coach Luka Slabe was gifted an American flag from Athletics Director Boo Corrigan as recognition for his stint at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics this past summer, where he won gold as an assistant coach for USA women’s volleyball.
SPORTS
WNDU

Fans excited for home opener following win over Florida State

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame’s season opener versus Florida State drew in a lot of watch parties all over campus Sunday night. Taphouse on the Edge held one of their own. There, many fans cheered on the Fighting Irish decked in their green and gold. Some now looking...
FLORIDA STATE
cbs17

Duke upset in opener by in-state foe Charlotte; 49ers earn first Power 5 win at home in program history

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCN) – The Duke Blue Devils football team put up big numbers through the air and on the ground, but in the end the only numbers that mattered were on the scoreboard as Duke fell in upset fashion on the road to the Charlotte 49ers, 31-28. “They (Charlotte) played well, they are a good football team,” Duke head coach David Cutlciffe. “Certainly I wouldn’t call us one yet (a good team), and I’m going to say yet, because I believe we can be.”
CHARLOTTE, NC
Idaho Statesman

UTEP writer Bret Bloomquist on Boise State’s home opener

El Paso Times reporter Bret Bloomquist and Boise State football beat writer for the Idaho Statesman Ron Counts preview Boise State's home opener. The Broncos and Miners haven't played since 2004, when they were both in the WAC.
BOISE, ID
Idaho Statesman

Boise State looks to extend winning streak in home openers; injury update on top receiver

The last time the Boise State football team played the University of Texas El Paso, Broncos head coach Andy Avalos was still suiting up as a player. Avalos was a linebacker at Boise State from 2000 to 2004 — which also happens to be when the Broncos and UTEP were both in the Western Athletic Conference. They met five times during Avalos’ playing career and the Broncos won every game, including a 47-31 shootout in El Paso, Texas, in 2004.
BOISE, ID

