NOTE: The original version of this press release from the Maryland Jockey Club indicated that Little Bit of That had reared “in response to her pony acting up.” We subsequently reviewed the video of the incident, and the video that we saw does not support that recounting of events. We have therefore edited the release to remove mention of the pony, and we regret any misimpression the removed language may have caused.

SPORTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO