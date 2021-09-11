Stranded In Gander On September 11th: 20 Years Later

TPR's Jerry Clayton spoke with Rose Reyes, who was returning to the U.S. from France on 9/11 and was stranded for 5 days. Jerry Clayton: When the US was attacked on 9/11, airspace over the country was completely shut down. Thirty eight aircraft headed for the United States from Europe were diverted to the small Canadian town of Gander, Newfoundland. Almost 7000 passengers and crew were stranded there, doubling the town's population for several days. Stories of the so-called plane people and the outpouring of love and hospitality from the people of Gander have endured and even inspired a musical called Come from Away. Rose Reyes of San Antonio was on an American Airlines flight that landed in Gander. She joins us today. Thanks for being here, Rose.