CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Antonio, TX

Stranded In Gander On September 11th: 20 Years Later

By Texas Public Radio
tpr.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTPR's Jerry Clayton spoke with Rose Reyes, who was returning to the U.S. from France on 9/11 and was stranded for 5 days. Jerry Clayton: When the US was attacked on 9/11, airspace over the country was completely shut down. Thirty eight aircraft headed for the United States from Europe were diverted to the small Canadian town of Gander, Newfoundland. Almost 7000 passengers and crew were stranded there, doubling the town's population for several days. Stories of the so-called plane people and the outpouring of love and hospitality from the people of Gander have endured and even inspired a musical called Come from Away. Rose Reyes of San Antonio was on an American Airlines flight that landed in Gander. She joins us today. Thanks for being here, Rose.

www.tpr.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
San Antonio, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tpr#Canadian#Knights Of Columbus Hall
CNN

Some small businesses are happy about Biden's vaccine mandate

Maintaining a healthy environment during a pandemic without alienating employees and customers who don't want to wear masks or get vaccinated has been a headache for small business owners. Although everyone has questions about how it will work, some were relieved by President Biden's announcement last week that employers with...
SMALL BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy