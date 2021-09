All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Cyclists will have the opportunity to clip in and navigate the Circuit of The Americas track at Bike Night. The weekly Tuesday event lets riders cruise COTA’s famed stars and stripes in a stress-free environment without the worry of city traffic while offering fantastic sunset views of the COTA’s signature Observation Deck and Austin skyline. After the ride concludes, cyclists can replenish and recharge with an ice-cold drink, refreshments, and great conversations and camaraderie with fellow riders.

