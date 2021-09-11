News And Notes: Bennett, Defense lead Georgia Bulldogs To A 56-7 Victory

ATHENS - Second-ranked Georgia built a 35-0 halftime lead thanks to a quick-strike offense led by senior QB Stetson Bennett (10-for-12, career-high 288 yards, 5 TDs, 0 INT) who tied a school record with five TD passes as the Bulldogs posted a 56-7 win. The defense blanked the Blazers, limiting them to 174 yards on 53 plays. The UAB TD came on a pick-six with 5:02 left in the contest. Through two games, Georgia’s opponents have been held to just 10 points, the lowest since 2003 when they had 10.