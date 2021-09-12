CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brownwood, TX

VFW Post 3278 observes 20th anniversary of 9/11

By Derrick Stuckly
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVFW Post 3278 & Auxiliary observed the twentieth anniversary of the attack on America by delivery breakfast burritos to the Early PD, Brownwood PD, Brown County Sheriffs Office, Brownwood Fire & Rescue, and Lifeguard EMS. VFW Post members James Masters & Keith King, Auxiliary members Debbie Daniel & Paula Denison represented there respective organizations. Special thanks to Ricardo/s Tortilla Bakery for supporting the special event.

