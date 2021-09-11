Thoughts From the Box: Stetson Bennett Leads Georgia Bulldogs to 56-7 Win Over UAB

ATHENS - Georgia Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart talks about the status of J.T. Daniels, Arik Gilbert and Stetson Bennett. “Yeah, he’s battling through it, he’s pushing through. I thought he kicked the ball well today. We actually just walked off the field and did field goal periods, and I probably kicked the ball well. But yeah, you know, we’re always in competition as you well know, Chip, it’s one of those things that we got to help him out and push him to he’s been really consistent in his career as a starter here, still believe in him and we’re gonna work through it, and I think he’s still got a great leg you know he’s hit a clutch field goals multiple times but we’re pushing through it and you know (Jared) Zirkel out there kicking and so is (Jake) Camarda so those guys are kicking as well.”

GEORGIA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO