Oxnard police search for gunman after man hospitalized with gunshot wound

OXNARD, Calif. - Oxnard police are searching for a gunman this weekend after a man was found suffering from a gunshot wound early Saturday morning.

Officers were dispatched to reports of gunshots in the south alley of the 1200 block of Hull Place around 1 a.m.

Once there, police said they found a crime scene but no victim.

After about 30 minutes, police were informed that a gunshot victim had arrived at St. John's Hospital.

The victim reportedly suffered from a single gunshot wound to his lower body and was in serious condition.

The investigation into this shooting is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this case or other criminal activity is urged to contact the Oxnard Police Department at 805-385-7600 or online at www.oxnardpd.org .

