GREEN BAY, Wis. – For the 15th season, Sean Payton is the New Orleans Saints’ coach. For the 13th season, Pete Carmichael is his offensive coordinator. Despite that schematic stability, the Green Bay Packers will be walking into the great unknown when they face the Saints in Sunday’s regular-season opener in Jacksonville. That’s because, for the first time in his tenure with the Saints, Payton is entering a season without Drew Brees as his quarterback.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO