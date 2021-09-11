ItalianCarFest™ 2021
Price: FREE for visitors; $35 - $75 for participants. The Italian Car Club of North Texas and the Grapevine Convention & Visitors Bureau, present ItalianCarFest 2021, an annual prelude to GrapeFest®. Celebrating its 18th Anniversary, this is the largest show of premier Italian automobiles in the southwest. There will be more than 90 modern and classic vehicles, from Fiats & Alfa Romeos to Lamborghinis & Ferraris as well as Maseratis, Siatas and Lancias, and more. Admission is free. Refreshments, including beer, wine and soft drinks, and Italian food provided by Chez Fabien and Main Street Bistro will be available for purchase. Guests of all ages are encouraged to attend.grapevine.bubblelife.com
