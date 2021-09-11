In Conversation with Kathryn de la Rosa, Ty Greenwood, Heesun Hwang, Jasmine Sharma, and Carlos-Zenen Trujillo
Emerging playwrights Kathryn de la Rosa, Ty Greenwood, Heesun Hwang, Jasmine Sharma, and Carlos-Zenen Trujillo cover a lot of ground as they dish on their experiences taking part in Ashland New Plays Festival’s first New Voices virtual retreat, August 1 – 7, where they worked directly with mentors and met with other theatre professionals as they developed a new play.ashlandnewplays.org
Comments / 0