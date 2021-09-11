Qualified Nursery Practitioner (Field-Based)

Who we are looking for:

We are looking for qualified and experienced Early Years Practitioners to join our growing team.

The Support Educator role at N Family Club will be responsible for driving exceptionally high standards, in line with our wildly important goals, by supporting our Early Years Educators across different settings depending on business needs (i.e. covering annual leave, support during launches and/or during periods of change) while working in partnership with other members of the support team. Through your support and your guidance, you will ensure that all N policies and procedures are implemented effectively and that all standards are met in our rooms.

You will be passionate about Early Years education and supporting others while retaining a fun and dynamic culture. This will allow you to make your mark and help N realise our vision of being the highest quality, and most loved, early years education group in the UK. To be successful in this role, you will; Go Beyond, Be Outstandingly Outstanding and Play as a Team.

Day to day you will:

Be based out of one of our nurseries and work a flexible shift pattern within the nursery opening hours (7am - 7pm) from Monday to Friday

Be flexible to travel across sites according to business needs (covering gaps, supporting teams etc.)

Be responsible for the delivery of our 'learning through play’ educational ethos

Be responsible for supporting our nursery teams to deliver outstanding care and education

Innovate with activities and constantly challenge your children's learning and development

Build and maintain excellent relationships with parents

Promote child welfare and ensure safeguarding procedures are followed at all times

Work a flexible shift pattern within the nursery's opening hours (7am-7pm)

What you will need to bring with you:

Previous experience working with children (ideally as a nursery practitioner, nursery nurse or similar)

Relevant Early Years qualification

Ability and flexibility to travel within the UK

Ability to manage workload and time effectively

Genuine interest in ensuring the teams get outstanding support and their needs are met

Genuine passion for education and making a difference to the lives of children

Positive outlook (someone who always sees the glass as half full)

Bags of drive and motivation with a ‘make it happen’ attitude

A love for customer service (you want to make people happy)

High energy brought to every task you take on, and a solutions driven approach to problems

What we can offer you:

We don’t settle for people who can just do the job, we are looking for people that go beyond that and always push us to be better than yesterday. We believe that this is what makes N Family Club a great place to be - a space where you’re never far away from the best minds to learn from. Our benefits package includes:

£22-26k annual salary

Travel Expenses

Performance related bonus

Up to 32 days holiday a year (including bank holidays) to start (rises with length of service)

Personal development fund of £250 per year

Funding and paid time off for Level 3 / EYTT/ EY Degrees/Forest School/Leadership training

Annual clothing allowance of £100 (no uniform)

Enhanced maternity and paternity pay for new parents

10 days full sick pay, 2 days leave for dependents leave and 5 days compassionate leave

Training including 2 inset days per year

Childcare discount of 10%, rising to 25% when you become a Nursery Manager

There's more...