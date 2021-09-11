CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Qualified Nursery Practitioner (Field-Based)

The Guardian
The Guardian
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22AvTN_0btOzZQv00

Who we are looking for:

We are looking for qualified and experienced Early Years Practitioners to join our growing team.

The Support Educator role at N Family Club will be responsible for driving exceptionally high standards, in line with our wildly important goals, by supporting our Early Years Educators across different settings depending on business needs (i.e. covering annual leave, support during launches and/or during periods of change) while working in partnership with other members of the support team. Through your support and your guidance, you will ensure that all N policies and procedures are implemented effectively and that all standards are met in our rooms.

You will be passionate about Early Years education and supporting others while retaining a fun and dynamic culture. This will allow you to make your mark and help N realise our vision of being the highest quality, and most loved, early years education group in the UK. To be successful in this role, you will; Go Beyond, Be Outstandingly Outstanding and Play as a Team.

Day to day you will:

  • Be based out of one of our nurseries and work a flexible shift pattern within the nursery opening hours (7am - 7pm) from Monday to Friday
  • Be flexible to travel across sites according to business needs (covering gaps, supporting teams etc.)
  • Be responsible for the delivery of our 'learning through play’ educational ethos
  • Be responsible for supporting our nursery teams to deliver outstanding care and education
  • Innovate with activities and constantly challenge your children's learning and development
  • Build and maintain excellent relationships with parents
  • Promote child welfare and ensure safeguarding procedures are followed at all times
  • Work a flexible shift pattern within the nursery's opening hours (7am-7pm)

What you will need to bring with you:

  • Previous experience working with children (ideally as a nursery practitioner, nursery nurse or similar)
  • Relevant Early Years qualification
  • Ability and flexibility to travel within the UK
  • Ability to manage workload and time effectively
  • Genuine interest in ensuring the teams get outstanding support and their needs are met
  • Genuine passion for education and making a difference to the lives of children
  • Positive outlook (someone who always sees the glass as half full)
  • Bags of drive and motivation with a ‘make it happen’ attitude
  • A love for customer service (you want to make people happy)
  • High energy brought to every task you take on, and a solutions driven approach to problems

What we can offer you:

We don’t settle for people who can just do the job, we are looking for people that go beyond that and always push us to be better than yesterday. We believe that this is what makes N Family Club a great place to be - a space where you’re never far away from the best minds to learn from. Our benefits package includes:

  • £22-26k annual salary
  • Travel Expenses
  • Performance related bonus
  • Up to 32 days holiday a year (including bank holidays) to start (rises with length of service)
  • Personal development fund of £250 per year
  • Funding and paid time off for Level 3 / EYTT/ EY Degrees/Forest School/Leadership training
  • Annual clothing allowance of £100 (no uniform)
  • Enhanced maternity and paternity pay for new parents
  • 10 days full sick pay, 2 days leave for dependents leave and 5 days compassionate leave
  • Training including 2 inset days per year
  • Childcare discount of 10%, rising to 25% when you become a Nursery Manager

There's more...

  • Round the world trip and 2 weeks additional holiday for 5 years service
  • Refer a friend bonus of £500 (plus other incentives) for existing and ex employees
  • Free daily lunch, smoothie and coffee
  • Amazing wellbeing benefits including Headspace membership, free counselling, 10% ClassPass membership discount, hardship fund
  • Promotion opportunities in a fast growing company

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Nursery Manager

Exciting opportunity for an experienced Manager to launch a brand new nursery (opening in November) in a prime location!. Are you a Nursery Manager looking for a new and exciting challenge? N are now recruiting for an outstanding Nursery Manager to join our brand new nursery in Highgate, North London which will be opening in February 2022! This really is a high profile position where you can make your mark and help realise our ambition of being the biggest and best quality early years provider.
JOBS
The Guardian

Nursery Room Leader (Field-Based)

We are looking for qualified and experienced Room Leaders to join our growing team. The Support Room Manager role at N Family Club will be responsible for driving exceptionally high standards, in line with our wildly important goals, by supporting our nursery teams (Room Managers / Educators) in different settings depending on business needs (i.e. covering annual leave, support during launches and/or during changes) while working in partnership with other members of the support team. Through your support and your guidance, you will ensure that all N policies and procedures are implemented effectively and that all standards are met.
EDUCATION
yourerie

Local nursing homes not mandating vaccinations for employees

It’s been nine months since the COVID-19 vaccine has been administered to the U.S., and the race to having almost the entire country vaccinated continues. According to the Associated Press, President Joe Biden’s requiring all nursing homes in the U.S. to have staff members completely vaccinated against the supposed silent killer.
HEALTH SERVICES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paternity Leave#Maternity Leave#Paid Leave#Nurseries#Nursery#N Family Club#Free Daily#Headspace#Classpass
discoverestevan.com

Where Will You Need Proof of Vaccination or a Negative Test?

Premier Scott Moe announced proof of vaccination or negative test requirements will be implemented for a number of establishments, businesses, and event venues across the province starting October 1. This includes:. indoor dining at restaurants. nightclubs, bars, taverns, and other licensed establishments. events and entertainment venues, including conference centres, casinos,...
RETAIL
Bensalem Times

Applications open for $1.2 million in recovery grants for the humanities

The Pennsylvania Humanities Council announced that it is now accepting applications statewide for $1.2 million in pandemic recovery grants for organizations with a humanities-based mission and organizations conducting humanities programming. Called PA SHARP (Sustaining the Humanities through the American Rescue Plan), the initiative provides up to $20,000 in flexible funding to strengthen and grow the humanities in Pennsylvania.
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Customer Service
NewsBreak
Jobs
The Independent

Pandemic changes affected maternity care for women who had stillbirths

Changes to maternity services during pandemic, including the mandatory redeployment of midwives and doctors to care for infected patients, may have affected the care given to women who had stillborn babies, an investigation has found.According to the Healthcare Safety Investigation Branch changes to the way women were looked after during their pregnancy meant some women may not have had the same level of checks while others did not have face to face appointments.The safety watchdog launched an investigation after the number of stillbirths after the onset of labour increased between April and June 2020. During the three months there were...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
scuhs.edu

Ayurvedic Practitioner Certificate(Level II)

Ayurveda originated in India 5,000 years ago as a natural and holistic system of medicine that uses (and literally means) the science of life to treat the mind, body, and spirit. Ayurvedic healing involves balancing doshas – energies derived from the elements (air, water, fire, earth, and space) that govern body functions. The optimal state of health is achieved when doshas are balanced in their natural proportions.
WHITTIER, CA
datasciencecentral.com

A taxonomy of Transformer based pre-trained language models (TPTLM)

In this post, we understand the taxonomy of TPTLM - Transformer based pre-trained language models. The post is based on a paper which covers this topic extensively:. AMMUS : A Survey of Transformer-based Pretrained Models in Natural ... Katikapalli Subramanyam Kalyan, Ajit Rajasekharan, and Sivanesan Sa... Transformer based pre-trained language...
SOFTWARE
CBS Sacramento

Vaccine Mandates Become ‘New Normal’ At California Universities, Community Colleges

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Public Universities and community colleges across the state have started to mandate coronavirus vaccines for both staff and students. Students and staff only have only two options: Tell the administration they’ve been vaccinated, or don’t show up. A letter was sent to more than four thousand Sacramento State Students this week who have not self-certified, which means a student must declare they’ve been vaccinated or qualify for a medical or religious exemption. Otherwise, they won’t be allowed on campus at all this fall. “I don’t think this is something that should be required,” said George Avila, Sac State freshman. Avila isn’t...
CALIFORNIA STATE
theartofeducation.edu

Exploring Compassion-Based Teaching (Ep. 284)

In today’s episode, AOEU graduate and elementary art teacher LeighAnn Greene joins Tim to talk about her research and implementation of compassion-based teaching in her classroom. Listen as LeighAnn shares her journey to compassion-based teaching, how her mindset has shifted, and why relationships are so vitally important in our teaching. Full Episode Transcript Below.
EDUCATION
The Guardian

The Guardian

20K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy