CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Secondary English Graduate

The Guardian
The Guardian
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45jk3d_0btOzXfT00

Secondary English Graduate | Brent Cross, Barnet

Confident, inspiring, and motivated English Graduate required in an ‘Outstanding’ Secondary School in Brent Cross, Barnet. This English Graduate role will enable you to get hands-on experience to progress onto the next stage of your career. Working with KS3, KS4 and KS5 students to achieve excellent within their English SATS results!

  • English Graduates required for ‘Outstanding’ Secondary in Brent Cross, Barnet
  • First-Class English degree from a top UK University
  • Inspiring, confident English Graduate required, with strong English A-Level and GCSE
  • £18,000 Per-rota to term time only, paid weekly on PAYE
  • September 2021 start!

As a confident, motivated English Graduate you will be expected to hit the ground running in class, working closely with the Class Teachers to help structure and formulate a safe, positive learning environment where students feel confident and can learn freely. Use your English subject knowledge to push those attaining higher levels, but also ensure that no student gets left behind by leading 1:1 and group sessions with students with creative and engaging activities to help develop their social and academic skills.

An English Graduate is required within this ‘Outstanding’ Secondary School to help students reach the best version of themselves. This Secondary School has amazing state-of-the-art resources and an amazing leadership team who can offer support and guidance to the English Graduate that joins the team. Work with some experienced professionals who are ready to apart their wisdom and guidance onto you!

This ‘Outstanding’ Secondary school has worked extremely hard to obtain their Ofsted ranking and has been using it’s fantastic state-of-the-art resources to help improve academic performance for it’s students. This environment has improved exam results, improved the quality of teaching and help to build a fantastic relationship between student and teachers.

Ribbons & Reeves are London’s leading Education Recruiters. We specialise in helping educators of all level’s secure long-term and permanent roles, such as this Secondary English Graduate role, in Brent Cross, Barnet. For other roles like this, check out our website, search ‘Ribbons & Reeves’. We look forward to supporting you in your application to this Secondary English Graduate role.

Secondary English Graduate | Brent Cross, Barnet

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Secondary Teaching Assistant - Term Time

Pay: Kent Range 3 (£11,476 per annum) SECONDARY TEACHING ASSISTANT REQUIRED AS SOON AS POSSIBLE. Monday – Friday, 8.45 a.m. – 2.30 p.m. 4 days a week and 8.45 am - 3.30 pm 1 day a week. 27.5 hours per week, Term Time Only. We are excited to be in...
EDUCATION
The Guardian

Graduate Teaching Assistant

Do you consider yourself to be an outstanding Graduate?. Are you keen to explore further ambitions to teach and would you like to teach to GCSE students in a school environment as a Graduate Teaching Assistant?. If so, we are on the lookout for ambitious and fantastically qualified Graduates to...
EDUCATION
The Guardian

Mental Health Graduate

Are you an outstanding Mental Health Graduate looking to gain experience working with children with Social, Emotional and Mental Health needs whilst working in a school environment?. A highly oversubscribed East London School are looking to add a Mental Health Graduate to their SEN and Learning Support team starting from...
MENTAL HEALTH
The Guardian

Psychology Graduate - Pastoral Assistant

In the heart of Lambeth a brilliant Primary School is on the hunt for a Psychology Graduate – Pastoral Assistant for an immediate start. This s a full time, and long-term post for the academic year. See below for a short summary for this Psychology Graduate – Pastoral Assistant opportunity:
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Learning Environment#Barnet Confident#Uk University Inspiring#Paye#This Secondary School#Ofsted#Ribbons Reeves
The Guardian

Primary English Curriculum Writer

Salary: £40,000 pro rata per annum (£32,000 FTE) Contract Type: 12 months fixed term contract, 30 hours per week, flexible working. United Learning is developing a coherent, ambitious and aspirational curriculum to support our growing number of primary teachers across England. The curriculum and its resources aim to both reduce teachers’ workload and ensure that all our pupils receive an excellent education.
EDUCATION
The Guardian

STEM Graduate

STEM Graduate - Academic Mentor | Finchley, Barnet. A passionate high achieving STEM Graduate is required to assist in an ‘Outstanding’ Secondary school. This STEM Graduate role is perfect for top achieving graduate ready to kick start their careers into teaching! Due to increased demand across Finchley, Barnet we are looking to receive applications from graduates who wish to become Academic Mentors within the following subject areas: Science, Technology, Engineering or Maths.
EDUCATION
The Guardian

History Graduate/Geography Graduate

Exceptional History Graduate/Geography Graduate needed in Greenwich, South East London!. Are you a History Graduate/Geography Graduate looking to gain further experience in a London-based Humanities Department?. Looking to immerse yourself in a Teaching Assistant role and boost exam results at GCSE level across your core subject area…?. If you are...
EDUCATION
The Guardian

Sociology Graduate Littlehampton

Sociology Graduate Littlehampton - Ideal for an Aspiring Social Justice Officer Littlehampton, focused on Restorative Processes - Education and Training - Sociology Graduate Littlehampton. Ideal role for a Psychology, criminology, Sociology Graduate sincere about their objectives within social Justice and aiding vulnerable children and young adults. This is a Learning...
COLLEGES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
The Guardian

Secondary School Cover Supervisor

Are you already a Cover Supervisor looking for more work in the Bootle/Liverpool areas?. Would you be open to more experience working in Secondary Schools in the local area?. Do you have availability to work at least a couple of days per week?. The Supply Register are hiring for a...
JOBS
The Guardian

Art Graduate & Houseparent

A leading independent school in the South West of England require an Art Graduate & Houseparent from September, 2021, ideally, however, a later start would also be considered. This is initially a contract for 1 year with a strong likelihood of becoming permanent. Free accommodation and board is available. Essential:...
VISUAL ART
The Guardian

Science Graduate

Science Graduate Teaching Assistant | Primrose Hill, Camden. This incredibly successful, mixed comprehensive school located in Primrose Hill, Camden are looking to recruit an inspiring Science Graduate to join them from September 2021. The Science department are looking to add a hard-working, innovative Science Graduate to work as a Science Teaching Assistant for one-whole academic year. This position is an incredible opportunity for an aspiring Science Teacher to join a truly inspiring school environment!
EDUCATION
The Guardian

Criminology Graduate Windsor

LSA role for a Criminology Graduate Windsor - Education and Training - Criminology Graduate Windsor and Maidenhead. This LSA role could really help you if you have a sincere interest in autism and adjacent metal health conditions, this role will help you understand approaches to autism and the objectives of the children and their families and surrounding networtks.
MENTAL HEALTH
The Guardian

Graduate Scheme Education Worker

We’re an award-winning charity that runs local learning centres in the heart of communities where the young people we support live. Our centres provide an innovative education programme which includes practical learning support and motivational and confidence-building activities for children and young people aged 7-18. Our aim is to inspire students from the least advantaged neighbourhoods to broaden their horizons and achieve their full potential.
ADVOCACY
wcu.edu

English graduate students develop online publication

Western Carolina University English graduate students now have another avenue to publish their written works, thanks to the vision of one of their own. Stephanie Cook, who is in her second year of her master’s degree in English, with a concentration in literature, created “Yonder,” an online literary magazine published on Medium, with the help of Laura Wright, WCU English professor and director of graduate studies.
farmvilleherald.com

Diesel Technician Program graduates

Southside Virginia Community College presented certificates to five graduates for completing the Diesel Technician Program on August 12 in Blackstone. The 22-week program provides both classroom and hands-on training and is designed to prepare students for employment as an entry-level diesel technician. SVCC offers the Diesel Technician class in Blackstone...
BLACKSTONE, VA
goodwin.edu

A Graduate’s Letter of Appreciation

If you’re contemplating applying to college to earn a certificate, associate, bachelor’s, or master’s degree, please consider my Goodwin experience detailed below. As a graduate of Goodwin University’s Master’s in Public Health (MPH) program, I discovered the school’s community culture stood out among other higher education institutions. The community is positively different; therefore, the culture is indicative of the word itself.
COLLEGES
msudenver.edu

Latina, Latino and Latinx Graduation

This event will be held Wednesday, December 1, 2021, in the Tivoli Turnhalle. What is the Latina, Latino and Latinx Graduation Ceremony?. The Metropolitan State University of Denver’s Latina/o/x Graduation Ceremony is an annual tradition to honor our impending Latina, Latino, and Latinx students graduating with their bachelor’s and master’s degrees. The Fall ceremony recognizes graduates from for the Fall semester, and the Spring ceremony recognizes graduates from the Spring and upcoming Summer semesters.
DENVER, CO
The Guardian

Graduate Internship

The Pathways into Development Graduate Programme is a year-long, paid internship directed at young Black professionals who are seeking to enter the International Development sector. The internship stands as a professional training opportunity where the successful candidate will gain the knowledge and experience to establish a solid foundation for career in the sector.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
mainstreetnews.com

Jackson Foothills graduates recognized

Three Jackson Foothills graduates were recognized at the Foothills Education Charter High School Regional Graduation Ceremony, held on Aug. 26 in Monroe. Site director Rachael Parr recognized the students as the diplomas were presented by superintendent Dr. Sherrie Gibney-Sherman. The students also received awards. The graduates and the awards they...
JACKSON COUNTY, GA
The Guardian

The Guardian

20K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy