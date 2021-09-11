Secondary English Graduate | Brent Cross, Barnet

Confident, inspiring, and motivated English Graduate required in an ‘Outstanding’ Secondary School in Brent Cross, Barnet. This English Graduate role will enable you to get hands-on experience to progress onto the next stage of your career. Working with KS3, KS4 and KS5 students to achieve excellent within their English SATS results!

First-Class English degree from a top UK University

Inspiring, confident English Graduate required, with strong English A-Level and GCSE

£18,000 Per-rota to term time only, paid weekly on PAYE

September 2021 start!

As a confident, motivated English Graduate you will be expected to hit the ground running in class, working closely with the Class Teachers to help structure and formulate a safe, positive learning environment where students feel confident and can learn freely. Use your English subject knowledge to push those attaining higher levels, but also ensure that no student gets left behind by leading 1:1 and group sessions with students with creative and engaging activities to help develop their social and academic skills.

An English Graduate is required within this ‘Outstanding’ Secondary School to help students reach the best version of themselves. This Secondary School has amazing state-of-the-art resources and an amazing leadership team who can offer support and guidance to the English Graduate that joins the team. Work with some experienced professionals who are ready to apart their wisdom and guidance onto you!

This ‘Outstanding’ Secondary school has worked extremely hard to obtain their Ofsted ranking and has been using it’s fantastic state-of-the-art resources to help improve academic performance for it’s students. This environment has improved exam results, improved the quality of teaching and help to build a fantastic relationship between student and teachers.

