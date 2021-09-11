CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charities

Head of Volunteering, Body & Soul

The Guardian
The Guardian
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XLWoi_0btOzMCi00

The Role of Head of Volunteering

Volunteering has always been at the heart of Body & Soul’s work. The Head of Volunteering is pivotal to the vast range of volunteer work across the organisation and indeed the Body & Soul community. The role is high profile, being the point of contact for volunteers and the wide range of companies that engage in our employee volunteering activities. The role requires leadership skills, qualities and experience to lead a programme of supervision, training and development.

The Body & Soul model is built around harnessing the energy and passion of a 200 strong volunteer force. With many of our own members working side by side with externally recruited volunteers, Body & Soul has set the standard in creating a model of volunteering that has produced unrivalled impact. For over 23 years, volunteers have contributed across the organisation in every aspect of frontline, operational and fundraising activities.

Body & Soul ‘Transforming the impact of childhood adversity’

We deliver a proven transformational programme for people of all ages who have experienced significant childhood adversity.

We believe that people should be able to live their lives free from shame, and no one should have their life chances reduced because of traumatic experiences in their past. We also believe that transformational change does not have an age limit.

Our specially designed centre in Clerkenwell, London comprises five floors of state-of-the-art care and wellbeing facilities, including therapy rooms, a chef’s kitchen, a seminar room, a games room and sound studio, and an Ofsted-approved children’s centre.

Body & Soul members have access to a full range of services that reflects our whole-person approach. These include one-to-one as well as group therapeutic support, health and wellbeing seminars, legal support and advocacy, psycho-education, employment programmes and complementary therapies (e.g. shiatsu, massage).

Complex issues require comprehensive responses, but with the right intervention at the right time, the Body & Soul model builds hope and resilience. Our approach is grounded in responsive, expert programming with the aim of maximising pathways for achievement and continuous learning in an environment of aspiration.

Responsibilities of the post include:

  • To take the lead role in Body & Soul’s Volunteer Programme.
  • Manage all day to day aspects of its work
  • To ensure that proper systems and processes are in place so that volunteers are recruited and inducted in a manner that is appropriate to Body & Soul, and that adhere to its policies and procedures. For example, CRB-checks.
  • Monitor and evaluate the effectiveness of all volunteer roles and teams.
  • Manage ongoing volunteer recruitment campaigns, including volunteer open evenings, induction sessions and volunteer training days.
  • Plan and implement the yearly cycle of volunteer training and development.
  • Lead the strategic development of volunteer programme.

Qualifications, Capabilities & Experience:

We are open to applications from candidates with previous experience from a range of different sectors. We are particularly interested to hear from candidates who have a track record of managing diverse teams as well as those with a background in delivering training, learning and development programmes.

Candidates would ideally be able to demonstrate:

  • Outstanding leadership and communication skills
  • Experience of managing a diverse group of people with various abilities and backgrounds
  • Experience of providing training and supervision
  • Understanding of the needs of a growing voluntary organisation
  • Report and publication writing skills
  • Networking and relationship management skills
  • An ability to work with initiative and to work as part of a team
  • An ability to work innovatively to support the organisations aims and objects

Interested in the post? To apply, please send a cover letter and CV by email to Jed Marsh, Assistant Director at Body & Soul: jed@bodyandsoulcharity.org

Interviews will be held for shortlisted candidates on the week commencing 25th October 2021.

Body & Soul is an equal opportunities employer

Registered Charity no. 1060062 Company limited by guarantee 324554

