Qualified Nursery Bank Educator

The Guardian
The Guardian
 7 days ago
At N Family Club, we’re rethinking careers in early years and challenging the way things are done in the sector. We believe that the people within our industry deserve more respect and value and that’s why we hire on values. This means that our teams are made up of like-minded people who share real passion for what we are trying to achieve.

We do the most important job there is: preparing the next generation for life in the modern world, and we don’t take this lightly. We do, however, have a lot of fun doing it! Everyone is welcome at N. We are an inclusive workforce and the diversity of our team is something we’re proud of. We welcome team members from all backgrounds and have also signed the Men in the Early Years Charter, which commits to bringing more men into Early Years. We pay the top salaries in the industry and look after our people with enhanced benefits and loads of professional and personal development. We’re a growing business so we have lots of opportunities for progression. Find out more by visiting our careers page.

Who we are looking for:

We have great opportunities for qualified Early Years Practitioners looking for flexible working hours to join our London Fields nursery.

Our nurseries are open 5 days a week and we need people that are open to covering both full and part days. To be successful in this role, you will; Go Beyond, Be Outstandingly Outstanding and Play as a Team.

Day to day you will:-

  • Cover in our nurseries when we need you, being flexible on start and end times of your shifts
  • Be responsible for the delivery of our 'learning through play’ educational ethos
  • Innovate with activities and constantly challenge your children's learning and development
  • Build and maintain excellent relationships with parents
  • Promote child welfare and ensure safeguarding procedures are followed at all times

What you will need to bring with you:

  • Previous experience working with children (ideally as a nursery practitioner, nursery nurse or similar)
  • Relevant Early Years qualification (Level 2 minimum)
  • Genuine passion for education and making a difference to the lives of children
  • Positive outlook (someone who always sees the glass as half full)
  • Bags of drive and motivation with a ‘make it happen’ attitude
  • A love for customer service (you want to make people happy)
  • High energy brought to every task you take on, and a solutions driven approach to problems

What we can offer you:

We don’t settle for people who can just do the job, we are looking for people that go beyond that and always push us to be better than yesterday. We believe that this is what makes N Family Club a great place to be - a space where you’re never far away from the best minds to learn from. Our benefits package includes:

  • £10.75 per hour if you hold a full and relevant Early Years Qualification (Level 2 minimum) or £9.62 per hour if you are unqualified
  • Accrued pro-rata annual leave
  • Refer a friend bonus of £500 (plus other incentives) for existing and ex employees
  • Free daily lunch, smoothie and coffee
  • Brilliant team culture, parties and celebrations.

