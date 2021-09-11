Head of Adult Services, Body & Soul

The Significance of the Role

For 25 years Body & Soul has been a community of support for thousands of people often living on the margins. Our members chose the name to reflect what the community gave them and what many have given in return. It may have been their HIV diagnosis that allowed us to connect, but now as then, we choose not to limit people’s potential by framing their lives around a diagnosis. The Body & Soul model chooses to recognise that focusing on ‘what has happened to you’ rather than ‘what is wrong with you’. It’s a brave space where members can find new pathways forwards in lives that have been characterised by trauma, racism, poverty, violence and exclusion.

This role is one of responsibility and trust. The Adult Service brings together the talents, strengths and wisdom with creativity, the therapeutic and the transformational. The rich programmes require leadership and organisation. The planning and thought behind them does not easily fit with traditional approaches to health that often preserve the power imbalances that have impacted the lives of our members. The head of the service is also tasked with providing the energy to maintain the engagement and motivation of the team and members across the year. Throughout the Covid Crisis, it has been this collective energy that has maintained a sense of belief that life can get better.

Just as our members know the difference between this community and traditional medical model approaches to health, candidates will most likely already be searching for other answers to health and wellbeing.

Overview of the Role

This is a key position within the Adult Service Team, central to the leadership and delivery of weekly programmes. The post is responsible for a range of courses, workshops and support groups that respond to current and emerging needs for members aged 18+. Additionally, the post carries an equal responsibility for managing 1:1 emotional support and casework & advocacy for members with complex needs.

The Body & Soul Programme is the only model of its kind, providing regular group therapeutic support for adults living with HIV. The service is now in its 25th year and continues to be the busiest support service nationally. With changing need and demography, the service seeks to continually innovate, based on the latest research and best practice, delivering a therapeutic and psychosocial experience for our members. Based at our inspirational centre in Central London, this post presents an outstanding opportunity for a dedicated, creative and passionate individual to lead this area of work.

What We’re Looking For

The post requires the skills to lead, co-ordinate and develop this highly acclaimed project. We’re seeking an engaging professional who can represent the organisation in a range of forums and communicate the passion and professionalism that is a hallmark of our work. An ability to work with a multidisciplinary approach is essential, as is expertise in working with vulnerable adults with complex needs.

The ideal candidate will share the vision of developing a therapeutic community where our members feel valued and able to succeed. Experience of working with mental health and/or long-term chronic health conditions is desirable as well as skills/qualifications relating to providing a therapeutic model of support. Equally, we are looking for a highly organised individual who is system-oriented and rigorous in their approach.

This is a busy and growing service that requires confident leadership and an ability to motivate and inspire a large group of staff, volunteers and members in this challenging and rewarding role.

Responsibilities of the post include:

Leading the recruitment, training and development of all sessional staff, therapists and volunteers.

Leading the management, supervision and training of the volunteer team.

Directing the cycle of planning, service delivery and monitoring and evaluation.

Leading the ongoing development of services to meet emerging needs

Providing/coordinating one-to-one support for high need members.

Working regularly one evening a week to direct the delivery of services.

Qualifications, Capabilities & Experience

Outstanding interpersonal skills and communication skills

Strong leadership and project management abilities.

Experience of working with adults with complex health needs.

The ability to work within a multi-disciplinary environment.

Experience of Frontline service delivery.

Strong people management experience.

We are open to applications from candidates from a range of backgrounds, but experience in social work, psychology, mental health or public health is particularly desirable.

Interested in the post? To apply, please send a cover letter and CV by email to Jed Marsh, Assistant Director at Body & Soul.

Interviews will be held for shortlisted candidates on the week commencing 25th October 2021.

Body & Soul is an equal opportunities employer

Registered Charity no. 1060062 Company limited by guarantee 324554