Economy

Technical Business Analyst - Research and Engineering

The Guardian
The Guardian
 7 days ago

Our Operate business helps organisations transform and run complex operational processes that often create challenges and hinder their progress. Harnessing the power of tech and data to drive performance, Operate brings together innovative minds with a distinctive mix of subject matter knowledge and operational skills to deliver results that make the difference. We work with some of the most recognisable organisations worldwide in delivering large scale operational programmes and managed solutions. Underpinning all of this is our commitment to ensuring our people are equipped with tomorrow's skills to drive success for our clients today.

The Role

We’ve invested £40m into the creation of our Advanced Research and Engineering Centre in Belfast, part funded by Invest NI. We’re creating a team of engineers and technologists who’ll work within a bigger innovation ecosystem, including government, University academia and business, to help our clients take giant leaps, rather than incremental steps.

This role sits within our Advanced Research and Engineering Centre, based in Belfast, delivering pivotal breakthroughs to uncover the next generation of operational technology. As part of a team of innovative thinkers, you’ll work together to design solutions that will define the next decade and beyond.

As Technical Business Analyst, responsibilities will include;

  • Effectively and efficiently managing the definition, analysis, delivery and maintenance of business, project and system requirements.
  • Helping specialists in varying business areas translate their ideas into usable specifications and providing challenges to ensure they’ve properly considered the impacts of what they’ve requested.
  • Working on early stage projects in the development of proof of concept
  • Pilot solutions that can be used to test and validate the business need to determine if future work and development should commence.
  • Being agile in your approach to support projects lasting 3-6 weeks.
  • Performing desk research to help ensure business cases have merit and to help leaders in our business areas and clients understand the art of the possible.
  • Formulating and testing hypotheses and recommending the best approach - often presenting back your findings.
  • Writing and designing process maps and documentation
  • Preparing business requirements, documenting ‘As Is’ and ‘To Be’ processes and delivering process flows
  • Assisting in the development and / or implementation of Target Operating Models
  • Coordinating project input
  • Defining reporting structures to management
  • Formally documenting functions
  • Experience of making prompt and practical business decisions
  • Facilitating workshops

Skills and Experience

  • Knowledge of UX and Design techniques and tools
  • Experience in Agile / Scrum environments, in a software development arena.
  • Teamwork and ability to motivate the team
  • Influencing and leading able to call the need for change / pivot - capture and champion designs and concepts

Desirable Experience

  • Strong design and concepting skills
  • Ability to coach others through UX methods and user centred design approach
  • Proven experience of providing user experience expertise to product teams
  • Experience having worked in a regulated industry is desirable, however not essential

Not the role for you?

Did you know PwC offer flexible contract arrangements as well as contingent work (ie temporary or day rate contracting)?

The skills we look for in future employees

All our people need to demonstrate the skills and behaviours that support us in delivering our business strategy. This is important to the work we do for our business, and our clients. These skills and behaviours make up our global leadership framework, ‘The PwC Professional’ and are made up of five core attributes; whole leadership, technical capabilities, business acumen, global acumen and relationships.

Learn more here: www.pwc.com/uk/careers/experienced/apply

Diversity

Valuing Difference. Driving Inclusion.

We work in a changing world which offers great opportunities for people with diverse backgrounds and experiences. We seek to attract and employ the best people from the widest talent pool because creating value through diversity is what makes us strong as a business, enabling us to solve important problems and deliver value to our clients. We encourage an inclusive culture where people can be themselves, are valued for their strengths and are empowered to be the best they can be. As an organisation with an increasingly agile workforce, we also support different ways of working offering flexible working arrangements. Learn more here about our work to support an inclusive culture.

