Investment Management Analyst

We have a vacancy for an Investment Planning Analyst to work within the Strategic Asset Management Team to process, maintain, and review key property data and ensure the efficient planning of our future works programmes.

In this role you will work with the Strategic Asset Manager to develop asset management systems and business requirements in support of the asset management strategy. You will help deliver co-ordinated reporting and investment plans associated with the building safety and sustainability strategies.

Proficiency with Keystone stock condition database is ideal as you’ll be working to produce stock investment plans for reporting and budget setting. You’ll be looking for ways to monitor, input and improve current data processes.

It’s a pivotal role and we need your help. If you have: knowledge of housing management IT systems; experience in database management and analysis of financial and asset management data, we’d love to talk to you.

Great team of people to work with. Applications close at midnight on 22 September with interviews taking place in the week of 27 September.

About Phoenix Community Housing

Phoenix is a housing organisation with a difference. We’re led by our residents, with tenants as our Chair and Vice Chair and with residents as the largest group on our Board. Some housing associations talk about resident involvement. We live and breathe it every day.

We believe this is our core strength and it’s helped us achieve a wide range of accolades and awards.

We’re based in south Lewisham, London, and are proud to be building new homes in our area thanks to a £60million investment. Our first development – a 60-home extra care scheme for older people – has won a range of architectural awards.

We currently manage around 6,300 homes and are excited about the real potential to grow as a housing association. We’re in advanced talks with another housing association, L&Q, over the potential transfer of 1,500 more homes in Grove Park to our management. We hope this will offer an opportunity for more residents to get involved with Phoenix and steer our future direction.

Our big ambitions apply to our staff too and throughout the challenges of the pandemic we maintain our commitment to being a great employer. We are very proud to have been reaccredited in 2020 as an Investors in People Gold organisation.

If you think you’re the right person to help us make the next stage of our journey, then we’d love to hear from you. We strongly believe in a work-life balance so we’d be pleased to talk about part-time and flexible working options.

Our benefits include 30 days annual leave (plus 8 bank holidays). We have a generous pension scheme along with a wellbeing programme, comprehensive learning and development package and a culture of employee involvement.

Phoenix is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of vulnerable groups, and we expect all staff and volunteers to share this commitment.

We are an equal opportunities employer and welcome applications from all suitably qualified persons regardless of their race, sex, disability, religion/belief, sexual orientation or age.

Interviews for this role will take place in the week of 27 September 2021.