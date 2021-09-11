CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Investment Management Analyst

The Guardian
The Guardian
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3J9wXi_0btOyopZ00

We have a vacancy for an Investment Planning Analyst to work within the Strategic Asset Management Team to process, maintain, and review key property data and ensure the efficient planning of our future works programmes.

In this role you will work with the Strategic Asset Manager to develop asset management systems and business requirements in support of the asset management strategy. You will help deliver co-ordinated reporting and investment plans associated with the building safety and sustainability strategies.

Proficiency with Keystone stock condition database is ideal as you’ll be working to produce stock investment plans for reporting and budget setting. You’ll be looking for ways to monitor, input and improve current data processes.

It’s a pivotal role and we need your help. If you have: knowledge of housing management IT systems; experience in database management and analysis of financial and asset management data, we’d love to talk to you.

Great team of people to work with. Applications close at midnight on 22 September with interviews taking place in the week of 27 September.

About Phoenix Community Housing

Phoenix is a housing organisation with a difference. We’re led by our residents, with tenants as our Chair and Vice Chair and with residents as the largest group on our Board. Some housing associations talk about resident involvement. We live and breathe it every day.

We believe this is our core strength and it’s helped us achieve a wide range of accolades and awards.

We’re based in south Lewisham, London, and are proud to be building new homes in our area thanks to a £60million investment. Our first development – a 60-home extra care scheme for older people – has won a range of architectural awards.

We currently manage around 6,300 homes and are excited about the real potential to grow as a housing association. We’re in advanced talks with another housing association, L&Q, over the potential transfer of 1,500 more homes in Grove Park to our management. We hope this will offer an opportunity for more residents to get involved with Phoenix and steer our future direction.

Our big ambitions apply to our staff too and throughout the challenges of the pandemic we maintain our commitment to being a great employer. We are very proud to have been reaccredited in 2020 as an Investors in People Gold organisation.

If you think you’re the right person to help us make the next stage of our journey, then we’d love to hear from you. We strongly believe in a work-life balance so we’d be pleased to talk about part-time and flexible working options.

Our benefits include 30 days annual leave (plus 8 bank holidays). We have a generous pension scheme along with a wellbeing programme, comprehensive learning and development package and a culture of employee involvement.

Phoenix is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of vulnerable groups, and we expect all staff and volunteers to share this commitment.

We are an equal opportunities employer and welcome applications from all suitably qualified persons regardless of their race, sex, disability, religion/belief, sexual orientation or age.

Interviews for this role will take place in the week of 27 September 2021.

Comments / 0

Related
wealthmanagement.com

RIA Edge: Building a Truly Integrated RIA Following a Merger or Acquisition

Mergers and acquisitions are becoming a more common way for larger RIAs to grow. But successfully managing a merger or acquisition after the deal closes is anything but a straight line—and many RIAs are looking for guidance on how to build a “culture of one.”. In this episode, Mark Bruno,...
ECONOMY
crowdfundinsider.com

Melio, a B2B Payments Fintech for SMEs, Secures $250M via Series D

a B2B payments platform for SMEs, reveals that it has acquired an additional $250 million in capital, which has now tripled the firm’s valuation to around $4 billion since January of this year. The funds acquired should help with supporting the firm’s business expansion efforts via key partnerships with...
SOFTWARE
Daily Herald

Northern Trust Asset Management Names Chief Investment Officer

Northern Trust Asset Management announced today that Angelo Manioudakis has been named Chief Investment Officer for the global financial institution with more than $1.2 trillion in assets under management as of June 30, 2021. He will assume the position on September 27. This press release features multimedia. View the full...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Investment Management#Housing Association#Phoenix Community Housing#L Q#People Gold
GlobeSt.com

More Opportunities Arising for Minorities in CRE Investment, Wealth Management

Casoro Group, a leading commercial real estate investment firm based in Austin, Texas, has launched its new Onyx Impact Fund. The 100 percent, minority-owned firm created the Onyx Impact Fund to help increase the generational wealth of minorities through increased participation in the real estate industry and real estate investing.
AUSTIN, TX
The Guardian

Valuations Manager - Flexible Contracts

This role is open specifically for people who are looking to work on a flexible contract. We know everyone’s lives are different and that traditional working patterns may not be quite right for you. Whether you’ve taken a career break, had time out to support family or are looking to balance your career with another passion of yours, we can offer you a flexible contract to work the pattern that suits you.
ECONOMY
Reuters

Investment management firm Pretium jumps into legal finance

(Reuters) - Pretium Partners LLC, an investment management firm that specializes in residential, corporate and structured credit, has launched a new legal investment group. New York-based Pretium has about $26 billion in assets under management, according to the firm. Its new "legal opportunities team," announced Monday, makes Pretium one of the newest entrants into the legal finance market. In November, former Fortress Investment Group partner Brandon Baer launched litigation funder Contingency Capital.
BUSINESS
power-technology.com

Asper Investment Management to sell onshore wind firm Vasa Vind

UK-based investment firm Asper Investment Management has agreed to sell its 100% stake in Vasa Vind Holdings to funds managed by APG Asset Management. Asper agreed to sell the stake on behalf of one of its funds under management. The financial details of the deal have not been disclosed. Asper...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
WJAC TV

Fund manager admits orchestrating $100M investment fraud

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — An investment fund manager from Philadelphia has admitted orchestrating a $100 million securities fraud scheme. Federal prosecutors in New Jersey say Brenda Smith faces up to 20 years in prison and a $5 million fine when she is sentenced Jan. 20. She pleaded guilty Thursday to...
NEWARK, NJ
massachusettsnewswire.com

Whiteoak Invests in Strategy Execution Management Software Innovator, Amplify-Now

REDONDO BEACH, Calif. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — Amplify-Now, a leading provider of Strategy Execution Management software headquartered in Adelaide, Australia, announced that Whiteoak, a growth-equity firm based in Sydney, Australia, plans to invest in their company to help spur global growth and product development ambitions. The investment news followed Amplify-Now’s recent expansion into its North American headquarters, near Los Angeles.
SOFTWARE
irei.com

Former Amazon CEO invests in warehouse management platform

Fulfilld, a U.S.-based warehouse management platform, has raised $2.5 million in an oversubscribed seed funding round led by TenOneTen Ventures and co-led by Pi Labs, a Europe-based proptech venture capital firm. Other investors in the round included seed-stage venture fund Matchstick and former CEO of Amazon’s worldwide consumer business, Jeff...
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

Tindeco Whitepaper: Scalable Customisation Is Disrupting the Investment Management Industry

Customised, highly automated investment solutions for all client segments will become more important in the coming years. Investment managers therefore need to focus on providing such solutions while keeping their costs under control: they must make the delivery of customised solutions scalable. A whitepaper co-authored by Tindeco examines the drivers, current challenges and future developments in “mass customisable” investment management.
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

German asset manager Union Investment seeks BTC exposure for several funds

Union Investment, a $500 billion asset manager, is planning to add Bitcoin (BTC) to several investment funds as part of a targeted pilot program for its institutional clients, offering compelling evidence that crypto is becoming more mainstream in Europe's largest economy. The Frankfurt-based institution told Bloomberg on Monday that it...
MARKETS
Cleveland.com

Lordstown Motors shares rebound after analysts lower investment guidance

Shares of Lordstown Motors Corp., the Youngstown, Ohio-area electric vehicle startup, are rebounding Friday morning from a blow dealt by an analyst downgrade on Thursday. Lordstown Motors shares (Nasdaq: RIDE) were up about 1% to $6.80 in mid-morning trading on Friday after falling 1.6% on Thursday when analysts at Bank of America Securities lowered their investment guidance to the equivalent of “sell” from “neutral,” according to MarketWatch.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
La Grande Observer

Oregon AG: Investment manager loots millions from PERS

SALEM — A "bid-rigging" scheme dreamed up by a New York money manager bilked millions out of Oregon's pension program, state officials allege. Instead of safeguarding the Public Employees Retirement System, investment manager Edward Shugrue III and his firms staged a series of phony debt auctions — enriching the CEO and his close associates — according to newly filed civil litigation.
SALEM, OR
Stamford Advocate

After Raising $100 Million and Hitting Unicorn Status, Sendbird Hires Veteran CRO Sam Zayed to Oversee Expansion Strategy

SAN MATEO, Calif. (PRWEB) September 17, 2021. Sendbird, the leading mobile engagement and communication company across in-app chat, voice and video, today announced the appointment of Sam Zayed as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Zayed will work closely with Sendbird co-founder and CEO John S. Kim to define and execute Sendbird’s vertical and geographic expansion as the unicorn company puts its most recent $100 million funding round to work. Sendbird also announced the promotion of one of its earliest employees, Yaekyum Lee, from Head of Sales APAC into the newly created role of Global Head of Customer Experience, unifying all post-sales teams under one leader. The company continues to gain momentum and solidify its market leadership by signing some of the largest mobile apps across industries, from food delivery leader DoorDash, to service marketplace leader HomeAdvisor, to gaming company Pocket Gems.
BUSINESS
The Guardian

The Guardian

20K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy