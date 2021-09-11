Account Manager - Pharmaceutical Business Intelligence

A UK based leading business global intelligence provider operating in the Pharma markets with a leading platform that enables organisations to build strategies, drive business development and manage business risk are looking for an experienced sales person who is big on developing new business and growing current clients business.

Our clients suite of products and services allow their clients to identify market and investment opportunities, assess competitive threats, manage and understand risk and improve business practices, decision-making and regulatory compliance.

As an Account Manager, your role will be the retention and growth of their clients, covering a range of companies across the finance, manufacturing, development and services sectors of the Pharma market. You will receive industry leading training and have the opportunity to progress into senior or team lead positions in future.

The successful candidate will need to be a driven, hardworking graduate with a minimum of B2B telephone based sales experience, either in new business or account management. They will need to be comfortable with speaking to decision makers. Being able to build value and create new business opportunities within their account base is essential to the role.

YOUR RESPONSIBILITIES

Facilitate meetings and deliver relevant, impactful client presentations to senior management level s to successfully place our full range of services as meaningful solutions to their clients

Prepare high quality proposals and successfully negotiate to win profitable new business and grow renewals

Achieve monthly sales revenue targets based on new business, alongside growth of existing subscriptions

Identify new business and revenue growth opportunities

Prepare account plans and accurate sales forecasts

Contribute to the larger business by providing relevant client feedback and intelligence to the product development and marketing teams

Work proactively and positively with the wider team including Sales, Analysts, Client Services, Marketing and Consultancy, to coordinate and drive the full value of our solutions for our clients.

Manage the pipeline book of business from opportunity initiation through the delivery life cycle

Understand industry trends to be able to proactively suggest ideas and approaches to your clients

SKILLS & EXPERIENCE

Educated to degree level

Minimum 24 months of telephone sales experience selling to Pharmaceutical Companies

Strong new business focus with the experience of building and managing a territory using a consultative sales approach

Strong commercial acumen

Proven ability to engage with C-level decision makers and coordinate activity on major accounts

Excellent communicator combining interpersonal relationship building with meeting facilitation and a high level of presentation skills

Ability to ‘think outside the box’

Strong quantitative skills, comfortable with financial data, corporate and market statistics, and other aspects of company & market analysis and consulting.

Ability to work independently based on strong organisational, planning and time management skills

Knowledge of selling SaaS into Pharmaceutical market

YOU WILL GET