CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Account Manager - Pharmaceutical Business Intelligence

The Guardian
The Guardian
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00m2f2_0btOylBO00

A UK based leading business global intelligence provider operating in the Pharma markets with a leading platform that enables organisations to build strategies, drive business development and manage business risk are looking for an experienced sales person who is big on developing new business and growing current clients business.

Our clients suite of products and services allow their clients to identify market and investment opportunities, assess competitive threats, manage and understand risk and improve business practices, decision-making and regulatory compliance.

As an Account Manager, your role will be the retention and growth of their clients, covering a range of companies across the finance, manufacturing, development and services sectors of the Pharma market. You will receive industry leading training and have the opportunity to progress into senior or team lead positions in future.

The successful candidate will need to be a driven, hardworking graduate with a minimum of B2B telephone based sales experience, either in new business or account management. They will need to be comfortable with speaking to decision makers. Being able to build value and create new business opportunities within their account base is essential to the role.

YOUR RESPONSIBILITIES

  • Facilitate meetings and deliver relevant, impactful client presentations to senior management level s to successfully place our full range of services as meaningful solutions to their clients
  • Prepare high quality proposals and successfully negotiate to win profitable new business and grow renewals
  • Achieve monthly sales revenue targets based on new business, alongside growth of existing subscriptions
  • Identify new business and revenue growth opportunities
  • Prepare account plans and accurate sales forecasts
  • Contribute to the larger business by providing relevant client feedback and intelligence to the product development and marketing teams
  • Work proactively and positively with the wider team including Sales, Analysts, Client Services, Marketing and Consultancy, to coordinate and drive the full value of our solutions for our clients.
  • Manage the pipeline book of business from opportunity initiation through the delivery life cycle
  • Understand industry trends to be able to proactively suggest ideas and approaches to your clients

SKILLS & EXPERIENCE

  • Educated to degree level
  • Minimum 24 months of telephone sales experience selling to Pharmaceutical Companies
  • Strong new business focus with the experience of building and managing a territory using a consultative sales approach
  • Strong commercial acumen
  • Proven ability to engage with C-level decision makers and coordinate activity on major accounts
  • Excellent communicator combining interpersonal relationship building with meeting facilitation and a high level of presentation skills
  • Ability to ‘think outside the box’
  • Strong quantitative skills, comfortable with financial data, corporate and market statistics, and other aspects of company & market analysis and consulting.
  • Ability to work independently based on strong organisational, planning and time management skills
  • Knowledge of selling SaaS into Pharmaceutical market

YOU WILL GET

  • Industry leading training & development
  • Clear career path and progression into Senior & Team Lead positions
  • Opportunity to travel with business
  • Uncapped earning potential

Comments / 0

Related
TechRadar

eBook: PEMAC Assets CMMS – Powerful, Intelligent Maintenance Management

Today’s enterprise has an ever-growing number of assets, from infrastructure devices, to the Internet of Things, to employee devices and everything in between. Consequently, managing these assets has become a major challenge. If poorly managed, this challenge may result in operational disruption and unexpected downtime, and that could incur extra...
COMPUTERS
Tech Times

Business Intelligence Helps Improve Steel Casting

Steel Casting - It is a metal component that is formed by pouring molten steel into a mold cavity, which solidifies when it cools. Business Intelligence - A technical as well as a systematic infrastructure to collect, store, and analyze the data that comes from the activities of a company.
INDUSTRY
Itproportal

Businesses are overlooking the importance of patch management

Businesses would significantly reduce the chances of being compromised by criminals if they would only implement an appropriate patch management policy. This is according to a new report from cybersecurity experts Kaspersky, which claims that such a policy decreases the risk of incidents by almost a third (30 percent). What’s...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Opportunities#Senior Management#Management Skills#Business Intelligence#Pharmaceutical Companies#Client Services#Marketing And Consultancy#Saas#Senior Team Lead
city-countyobserver.com

Business Turn-Around Management

My name is Jesse Kauffman, and my business is Everyday Business Resilience. Our goal is to help companies and organizations like yours be be prepared for any changes the world throws your way. One of the big challenges many companies will face as we continue to work through the COVID pandemic is turnaround management due to the impacts of the virus itself, along with the repercussions of regulatory and customer behavior changes.
EVANSVILLE, IN
TechRadar

Best accounting software for small business in 2021

The best accounting software for SMB makes it simple and easy to keep accurate financial records for expenses, profit and purposes. Accounting software is a non-negotiable if you're trying to run your own small business business, and the sooner you deploy one of the best accounting software products the better.
SOFTWARE
Times Union

iJoin Adds the Power of ProNvest's Full-Service Managed Account Solution

LDI-MAP (d.b.a. LDI-MAP (d.b.a. iJoin), a leader in retirement plan technologies, announced today a partnership with ProNvest, a national provider of high-touch, personalized managed account services. Recordkeepers and their advisor partners using iJoin will be able to select ProNvest’s program that includes participant access to retirement plan counselors as well as a suite of planning and gap analysis tools.
ECONOMY
irei.com

Domain Timber Advisors completes acquisitions for separately managed accounts

Domain Timber Advisors, a subsidiary of Domain Capital Group, has completed timberland property acquisitions in Georgia and Kentucky for two separately managed accounts (SMAs). Both transactions add to existing account portfolios, making this the company’s ninth SMA acquisition since 2018 for four SMA clients. Domain Timber believes SMAs provide clients...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
cascadebusnews.com

7 Construction Business Management Tips

Managing a construction business is not an easy task as it requires not only expertise in the building process but also knowledge of common business practices and regional economic conditions, along with excellent motivational, organizational, and financial skills. In the US alone, construction is a $1.3 trillion industry, so it’s...
CONSTRUCTION
The Guardian

Senior Business Development Manager - FS

We are looking for a Senior Business Development Manager to support our Consulting line of service to drive the go-to-market strategy and execute sales campaigns in the sector and across the line of service. These roles require somebody with business development (BD) and sales experience to drive pipeline growth, build our profile and deliver revenue-generating activities in fast-moving sectors at the earliest part of our sales lifecycle.
JOBS
martechseries.com

Domo Named to Constellation ShortList™ for Cloud-Based Business Intelligence and Analytics Platforms

Honored as a Leading Solution for Digital Transformation Initiatives. Domo, provider of the Domo Business Cloud, announced that it has been named to the Constellation ShortList for Cloud-Based Business Intelligence and Analytics Platforms for Q3 2021. This is Domo’s tenth Constellation ShortList placement and the sixth time the company has been named to the Cloud-based Business Intelligence and Analytics Solutions list.
TECHNOLOGY
The Independent

Accounting watchdog unveils latest list of best fund managers

The UK’s accounting watchdog has unveiled its latest UK Stewardship Code list of asset managers and pension funds as part of plans to improve the sector.The Financial Reporting Council (FRC) said two-thirds of applicants – or 125 organisations – made the list, representing £20 trillion of assets under management.The UK Stewardship Code was first launched in 2020 following recommendations for better oversight in a Government-commissioned review.Most of the UK’s biggest names were included in the list, but there were notable absences for Schroders Morgan Stanley Investment Management and Rothschild Wealth Management.Bosses at the FRC said the companies listed set...
PERSONAL FINANCE
dataversity.net

Next Generation Business Intelligence: Customer-Driven Success

In the customer-driven era, business success depends on how quickly a business can respond to a customer demand. The more that businesses become reliant on real-time outcomes, the more they will seek next-generation (next-gen) BI deployments. Traditional Business Intelligence (BI) platforms were high-cost and time-intensive applications. The current trend in...
ECONOMY
martechseries.com

Utilimarc Honored as a Global Sustainability Leader by Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group named Utilimarc as a finalist for the Sustainability Leadership Award in the 2021 Sustainability Awards program. The Sustainability Awards honor the people, teams and organizations who have made sustainability an integral part of their business practice or overall mission in 2021 and going forward.’. Utilimarc is...
ECONOMY
digitalconnectmag.com

The 5 Principles of Business Intelligence Architecture

We live in a sea of data. Thanks to new technologies, businesses generate a staggering amount of data nowadays. That’s right; it’s estimated that we create over 2.5 quintillion bytes of data per day, according to Adeptia. That’s a huge amount of data. Still, businesses need to make sense of...
ECONOMY
southjerseyobserver.com

Letter to The Editor: Food Supplier Terminating Accounts Could Be Detrimental Small Businesses

Want to give a big shout out to US Foods for shutting down all small business accounts, not that they are already hurting, due to the pandemic. Don & Bert’s Custard Stand, a small, private, family owned business, located at 635 W Broad St, Paulsboro, along with with many other small businesses in the area, received a one day notice that accounts with them are being terminated due to warehouse employee shortages and driver shortages.
PAULSBORO, NJ
Norwalk Hour

5 Items You Must Have to Open a Business Bank Account

It can be tempting to try to find a way around getting a separate business bank account. This is especially true if you're a sole proprietor and your business and your identities are already deeply entwined. But a dedicated business banking account is one of the best tools for ensuring...
CREDITS & LOANS
The Guardian

The Guardian

20K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy