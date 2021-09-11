CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
EAL/ESL Teaching assistant - starting ASAP

The Guardian
The Guardian
 7 days ago

We are working with a mixed comprehensive school who are looking for a teaching assistants with experience of EAL/ ESL Teaching to work within classes, small groups and individuals. This is for a September start and will continue for the full academic year.

This is a school where staff successfully endeavour to maintain good levels of discipline and work hard to plan interesting and challenging lessons as well as maintain good levels of behaviour.

The role

We are looking for someone who is patient and caring who has excellent communication skills as well as has experience in a similar role.

The ideal candidate

To be considered a real asset to the school, you must have:

  • Qualified EAL Teacher - TEFL/TESOL
  • UK based teaching experience
  • Strong interpersonal skills
  • Friendly and professional manor

The school

The school is a mixed comprehensive school in North-West London. Leadership is very strong and the head teacher is committed to developing each pupil to their full potential. The school sets high expectations and will push pupils in terms of expected progress.

The school is located close to two tube stations and has lots of local bus routes.

To apply for this position, please send your CV ASAP for the attention of catherine.daniels@asq-education.co.uk

We are currently working with numerous vacancies so if this position is not quite for you please do send your CV to discuss other opportunities more suitable to your requirements.

ASQ Education partners with a number of schools across London and the Home Counties to offer you the latest and best selection of educational positions.

southalabama.edu

Getting a Head Start on Their Teaching Careers

Emma Stetzinger is part of the "Transitioning to Teaching" program which allows students to teach full-time in the Mobile County School System's Academy of Virtual Learning during their final semester at the University of South Alabama. The University of South Alabama and Mobile County Public Schools have established an initiative...
MOBILE, AL
The Guardian

The Guardian

