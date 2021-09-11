EAL/ESL Teaching assistant - starting ASAP

We are working with a mixed comprehensive school who are looking for a teaching assistants with experience of EAL/ ESL Teaching to work within classes, small groups and individuals. This is for a September start and will continue for the full academic year.

This is a school where staff successfully endeavour to maintain good levels of discipline and work hard to plan interesting and challenging lessons as well as maintain good levels of behaviour.

The role

We are looking for someone who is patient and caring who has excellent communication skills as well as has experience in a similar role.

The ideal candidate

To be considered a real asset to the school, you must have:

Qualified EAL Teacher - TEFL/TESOL

UK based teaching experience

Strong interpersonal skills

Friendly and professional manor

The school

The school is a mixed comprehensive school in North-West London. Leadership is very strong and the head teacher is committed to developing each pupil to their full potential. The school sets high expectations and will push pupils in terms of expected progress.

The school is located close to two tube stations and has lots of local bus routes.

To apply for this position, please send your CV ASAP for the attention of catherine.daniels@asq-education.co.uk

