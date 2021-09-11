CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Mental Health Teaching Assistant

We are currently seeking a Mental Health Teaching Assistant to support children at a primary school in Ilford, East London.

  • Mental Health Teaching Assistant position
  • Primary school in Redbridge, London
  • Mental Health Teaching Assistant to support pupils in EYFS, KS1 and KS2
  • Create a safe space for children to express their feelings
  • 1-year contract – Mental Health Teaching Assistant
  • Starting immediately!

As a capable Mental Health Teaching Assistant, you’ll play a pivotal role in a very important stage of the pupil’s education. The school is a very inclusive environment and understands the benefit of having a Mental Health Teaching Assistant supporting their most vulnerable pupils and allowing them to continue to access the excellent teaching at the school.

The Mental Health Teaching Assistant role will require you to support pupils who are following the national primary curriculum but commonly at a low level. As a Mental Health Teaching Assistant, you will work with pupils who have been identified to have Social, Emotional and Mental Health issues.

As a Mental Health Teaching Assistant you will run intervention sessions with small groups of pupils of varying ages which focus on their well-being and self-care, you will provide them with a safe space so that they can share feelings and express themselves in a non-judgemental environment.

Part of your role will involve reporting to staff, parents, social workers and child psychotherapist therefore you will need to have impeccable written and verbal communication skills. The Headteacher’s ideal Mental Health Teaching Assistant will be a highly academic degree holder with previous experience working with children complex behaviour or challenging needs in a professional environment.

Contact Ben at Ribbons & Reeves today or click ‘Apply’ to register your interest. Successful applications will be contacted within 3-working days.

