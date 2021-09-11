CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nursery Room Leader (Field-Based)

 7 days ago
Who we are looking for:

We are looking for qualified and experienced Room Leaders to join our growing team.

The Support Room Manager role at N Family Club will be responsible for driving exceptionally high standards, in line with our wildly important goals, by supporting our nursery teams (Room Managers / Educators) in different settings depending on business needs (i.e. covering annual leave, support during launches and/or during changes) while working in partnership with other members of the support team. Through your support and your guidance, you will ensure that all N policies and procedures are implemented effectively and that all standards are met.

You will be passionate about helping others grow and succeed, while retaining a fun and dynamic culture. This will allow you to make your mark and help N realise our vision of being the highest quality, and most loved, early years education group in the UK. To be successful in this role, you will; Go Beyond, Be Outstandingly Outstanding and Play as a Team.

Day to day you will:

  • Be based out of one of our nurseries and work a flexible shift pattern within the nursery opening hours (7am - 7pm) from Monday to Friday
  • Be flexible to travel across sites as according to business needs (covering gaps, supporting teams etc.)
  • Create an environment where everyone plays as a team and can achieve their full potential, promoting the N Family Club culture and values
  • Be responsible for supporting our nursery teams to deliver outstanding care and education
  • Work with your team to administer all activities within the room whilst innovating and challenging children
  • Be a role model for exceptionally high standards, never cutting corners, thriving on feedback and leading on improvement plans to move forwards.
  • Get the most out of the team, provide regular feedback and ensure the highest standards of teaching and care are delivered at all times
  • Coach your team and support their development
  • Build and maintain excellent relationships with parents
  • Promote and role-model safeguarding procedures and the importance of child welfare

What you will need to bring with you:

  • Previous experience working with children ideally as a Room Leader, Third in Charge or Senior Nursery Practitioner
  • Relevant Early Years qualification - Level 3 or above
  • Ability and flexibility to travel within the UK
  • Able to manage workload and time effectively
  • Genuine interest in ensuring the teams get outstanding support and their needs are met
  • -Ability to build trust and develop cohesive teams with a sense of belonging, with, coaching and teaching with warmth
  • Genuine passion for education and making a difference to the lives of children
  • Positive outlook (someone who always sees the glass as half full)
  • Bags of drive and motivation with a ‘make it happen’ attitude
  • A love for customer service (you want to make people happy)
  • High energy brought to every task you take on, and a solutions driven approach to problems

What we can offer you:

We don’t settle for people who can just do the job, we are looking for people that go beyond that and always push us to be better than yesterday. We believe that this is what makes N Family Club a great place to be - a space where you’re never far away from the best minds to learn from. Our benefits package includes:

  • £23-29k annual salary Performance related bonus
  • Travel expenses
  • Performance related bonus
  • Up to 32 days holiday a year (including bank holidays) to start (rises with length of service)
  • Personal development fund of £250 per year
  • Funding and paid time off for Level 3 / EYTT/ EY Degrees/Forest School/Leadership training
  • Annual clothing allowance of £100 (no uniform)
  • Enhanced maternity and paternity pay for new parents
  • 10 days full sick pay, 2 days leave for dependents leave and 5 days compassionate leave
  • Training including 2 inset days per year
  • Childcare discount of 10%, rising to 25% when you become a Nursery Manager

There's more...

  • Round the world trip and 2 weeks additional holiday for 5 years service
  • Refer a friend bonus of £500 (plus other incentives) for existing and ex employees
  • Free daily lunch, smoothie and coffee
  • Amazing wellbeing benefits including Headspace membership, free counselling, 10% ClassPass membership discount, hardship fund
  • Promotion opportunities in a fast growing company
  • Brilliant team culture, parties and celebrations

