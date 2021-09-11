Exciting opportunity for an experienced Manager to launch a brand new nursery (opening in November) in a prime location!

Are you a Nursery Manager looking for a new and exciting challenge? N are now recruiting for an outstanding Nursery Manager to join our brand new nursery in Highgate, North London which will be opening in February 2022! This really is a high profile position where you can make your mark and help realise our ambition of being the biggest and best quality early years provider.

At N Family Club, we’re rethinking careers in early years and challenging the way things are done in the sector. We believe that the people within our industry deserve more respect and value and that’s why we hire on values. This means that our teams are made up of like-minded people who share real passion for what we are trying to achieve.

We do the most important job there is: preparing the next generation for life in the modern world, and we don’t take this lightly. We do, however, have a lot of fun doing it! Everyone is welcome at N. We are an inclusive workforce and the diversity of our team is something we’re proud of. We welcome team members from all backgrounds and have also signed the Men in the Early Years Charter, which commits to bringing more men into Early Years. We pay the top salaries in the industry and look after our people with enhanced benefits and loads of professional and personal development. We’re a growing business so we have lots of opportunities for progression. Find out more by visiting our careers page.

Who we are looking for:

We are looking for a Nursery Manager looking for a new and exciting challenge to join our brand new 127 place nursery in Angel, Islington which will be opening in November 2021! This really is a high profile position where you can make your mark and help realise our ambition of being the biggest and best quality early years provider.

We are looking for a leader with exceptionally high standards who is as passionate about reinventing Early Years Education as we are. You will be excited to work in our fast growing group of nurseries across London and surrounding. You are someone who has outstanding education knowledge, brings process and structure to all things compliance. loves working with people and is passionate about helping others grow and succeed while retaining a fun and dynamic culture. This really is a high profile position where you can make your mark and help realise our ambition of being the biggest and best quality early years provider. To be successful in this role, you will; Go Beyond, Be Outstandingly Outstanding and Play as a Team.

Day to day you will:

Plan and launch your new nursery, with full accountability for recruitment and training

Utilise and deliver outstanding education knowledge in every aspect of nursery life

Ensure compliance whilst adding value to children, parents and team

Manage and coach a team of 40 to 60 Educators

Deliver on the job training, guidance and support to the team

Build and maintain excellent relationships with parents

Be responsible for all planning and logistics, running the nursery routine, managing sufficient ratios and rotas

Risk assess the nursery through the day, every day, and actioning; maintaining and critically assessing all policies, procedures and practice to drive improvements

Work a flexible work pattern within the nursery opening hours (7am-7pm)

What you will need to bring with you:

Experience as a Nursery Manager at an ‘Outstanding’ nursery

Experience of large or multi site nurseries

A rigorous, structured and organised approach to everything you do

Passion and positivity (you always see the glass half full)

A love for parent partnerships (you really want to make people happy)

High energy brought to every task you take on, and a solutions driven approach to problems

Relevant Early Years Qualification, Level 3 or above

What we can offer you:

We don’t settle for people who can just do the job, we are looking for people that go beyond that and always push us to be better than yesterday. We believe that this is what makes N Family Club a great place to be - a space where you’re never far away from the best minds to learn from. Our benefits package includes:

£35-60k annual salary

Performance related bonus of up to £2350 per year + additional Ofsted Outstanding bonus

Up to 32 days holiday a year (including bank holidays) to start (rises with length of service)

Personal development fund of £250 per year

Funding and paid time off for EYTT/ EY Degrees/Forest School/Leadership training

Annual clothing allowance of £100 (no uniform)

Enhanced maternity and paternity pay for new parents

10 days full sick pay, 2 days leave for dependents leave and 5 days compassionate leave

Training including 2 inset days per year

25% childcare discount

There's more...