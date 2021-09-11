Secondary English Teacher - Brunei

Secondary English Teaching Positions in Brunei - January 2022 start!

SeekTeachers is currently looking for experienced and dynamic Secondary English Language Teachers on behalf of our clients in Brunei. Our client provides education services to Brunei in support of the bilingual education policy to raise the proficiency and attainment levels of Bruneian students through a high impact of teaching and learning in the classroom.

Please note that the location of the school will be discussed during the interview process due to the numbers of schools and positions available on this program. The schools in the country vary widely in terms of size, age and location.

To be eligible you must:

** Hold a degree in English/Linguistics/Humanities or a related subject, as per client's requirement

** Hold Qualified Teacher Status/teacher accreditation (PGCE, Bed, DipT etc.) - A TEFL cert with a degree is not sufficient, as per client's requirement

** Have a minimum of 3 years relevant classroom teaching experience post qualification

** Available to commence work in January 2022

Our client offers a competitive salary package which includes:

- A basic monthly salary

- Fully furnished accommodation

- Flights at the beginning and end of a contract

- A two-year contract

- Contract completion bonus

- Tuition allowance is provided for schooling children

- Medical insurance

- Settling-in allowance

- Baggage allowance

- Dependant allowance

Our client is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of all the students in their care and expects all applicants to share this commitment.