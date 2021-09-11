Exceptional History Graduate/Geography Graduate needed in Greenwich, South East London!

Are you a History Graduate/Geography Graduate looking to gain further experience in a London-based Humanities Department?

Looking to immerse yourself in a Teaching Assistant role and boost exam results at GCSE level across your core subject area…?

If you are a History Graduate/Geography Graduate looking for an immediate start in South East London, then this Greenwich-based Teaching Assistant role could be perfect!

History Graduate/Geography Graduate

£70-£75 per day through the rest of the academic year

Amazing opportunity to boost experience prior to potential PGCE

A chance to work alongside some exceptional Humanities Teachers

Modern facilities and welcoming Leadership Team

Immediate start at a really well-respected Greenwich Secondary!

You, the new History Graduate/Geography Graduate

Being a strong UK Graduate with a confident approach and a willingness to learn, you’ll be working alongside students looking to successfully complete GCSEs in Humanities, and this is where your subject knowledge and influence will really come to the fore! As a History Graduate/Geography Graduate, take direction, manage mild behaviour, and ultimately provide a platform for students to succeed in their studies whilst allowing the Teacher to teach uninterrupted. Sound good…?

The School

A hugely successful Secondary with a reputable Humanities Department, this Greenwich school have a lot to offer their new History Graduate/Geography Graduate - namely a modern school, located a short walk from the local overground station, and a vibrant learning environment offering you not only a happy day-day, but also ongoing CPD and professional development - perfect!

