Data Assistant/ Finance Assistant- West London- ASAP

We are working in partnership with an outstanding all-Boys school in West London. This is an exciting opportunity for a confident, friendly and professional individual to join a fantastic school as Data administrator/ Finance assistant. This position is to start immediately on a temporary basis.

The Role:

The school are looking for an administrator/ Finance assistant to start immediately on a part time or possibly a full-time basis. As a school administrator, you will be an integral part of the education and support of the children. You will be required to work alongside the office manager and carry out daily administrative tasks. a high standard of secretarial support to management and teachers. Therefore, working with discretion and confidentiality are imperative.

Ideal Candidate:

You must be good with data processing and have basis accounting skills. The person needs to be IT software application inclined with proficiency in Excel and basic Word. You will need to demonstrate the following:

Strong organisational and communication skills

The ability to meet deadlines, manage work load and maintain and build relationships.

Good team working skills

Experience using SIMS

Fully understand and be aware of safeguarding and child protection in relation to the Children's Act 2004 and Working Together.

The School

The school has excellent resources and is a great place to work. The school prides itself on high achievement and ambition and has an excellent reputation within the community and amongst students and staff. The senior staff and teachers are friendly and professional. This is a great opportunity to join a dynamic, friendly and thriving teaching environment.

Essential:

Enthusiastic and flexible

Cultural awareness and sensitivity

Excellent ICT skills and the ability to use Word, Excel and Outlook

Proven success in an administrative role

Current DBS

To apply for this position please send your CV ASAP to joe@asq-education.co.uk or alternatively contact him on 0203 003 5059.

