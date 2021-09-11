CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jobs

Data Assistant/ Finance Assistant- West London- ASAP

The Guardian
The Guardian
 7 days ago

We are working in partnership with an outstanding all-Boys school in West London. This is an exciting opportunity for a confident, friendly and professional individual to join a fantastic school as Data administrator/ Finance assistant. This position is to start immediately on a temporary basis.

The Role:

The school are looking for an administrator/ Finance assistant to start immediately on a part time or possibly a full-time basis. As a school administrator, you will be an integral part of the education and support of the children. You will be required to work alongside the office manager and carry out daily administrative tasks. a high standard of secretarial support to management and teachers. Therefore, working with discretion and confidentiality are imperative.

Ideal Candidate:

You must be good with data processing and have basis accounting skills. The person needs to be IT software application inclined with proficiency in Excel and basic Word. You will need to demonstrate the following:

  • Strong organisational and communication skills
  • The ability to meet deadlines, manage work load and maintain and build relationships.
  • Good team working skills
  • Experience using SIMS
  • Fully understand and be aware of safeguarding and child protection in relation to the Children's Act 2004 and Working Together.

The School

The school has excellent resources and is a great place to work. The school prides itself on high achievement and ambition and has an excellent reputation within the community and amongst students and staff. The senior staff and teachers are friendly and professional. This is a great opportunity to join a dynamic, friendly and thriving teaching environment.

Essential:

  • Enthusiastic and flexible
  • Cultural awareness and sensitivity
  • Excellent ICT skills and the ability to use Word, Excel and Outlook
  • Proven success in an administrative role
  • Current DBS

To apply for this position please send your CV ASAP to joe@asq-education.co.uk or alternatively contact him on 0203 003 5059.

We are currently working on numerous vacancies, so if this position is not quite for you, please send us your CV to discuss other opportunities more suitable to your requirements.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Teaching Assistant - Shoreham-By-Sea, West Sussex

Shoreham Academy is seeking to appoint enthusiastic, committed and empathetic Teaching Assistants to join our team as soon as possible. The successful applicants will be expected to provide in-class support to students with a range of special educational needs. The Learning Support department is a busy and productive part of...
JOBS
The Guardian

Events Assistant

International Association based in London is looking to recruit a conference administrator to join their specialist conference team. The conference administrator supports the conference organisers, from managing online registrations, data management, production of list participation, delegate badges, liaising with high-level speakers from the world's top legal professionals from the EU and UN plus onsite management. Please note this role will require international travel.
JOBS
The Guardian

Graduate Assistant

Graduate Assistant role with focus on Business Operations and Events – £30,000. Graduate required to assist a successful, international finance company with the smooth running of their London office (c. 100 staff). This is a varied operations role with lots of exposure across the business – events, international travel, office management, PA duties and logistics. Reporting into the Operations / HR Manager, this is a great opportunity to join a small support team and learn a great deal.
JOBS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asap#West London#Data#Sims#Working Together
The Guardian

Admin Assistant

We’re looking for an experienced Admin Assistant to provide administrative support to the Surrey and West Kent Stroke Recovery Service. Salary: Circa £17,290 per annum (inner London weighting £3,299 per annum or outer London weighting £1,755 per annum may be applied in accordance to where you live) Contract: This is...
JOBS
The Guardian

Assistant Shop Manager

Location: Amersham, Buckinghamshire (HP6 5EL) Hours: part-time (14 hours, 2 days, across the week) Salary: £16,217 per annum, pro rata (£6,487 for 2-day working week, per annum) We have a fantastic opportunity for a dynamic and motivated retailer to join our busy Amersham shop. Retailing with a difference. Working alongside...
RETAIL
montserrat.edu

Assistant Controller

Summary: Under the direction of the Dean of Finance and Administration/Chief Financial Officer, the Assistant Controller is an integral member of the Finance team. The Assistant Controller provides support to the Dean and the College by overseeing all accounting matters with specific attention to the areas listed below. Major Functional...
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
Vice

Man ‘Bemused’ His Old Luxury Yacht Was Carrying $221M Worth of Cocaine

A massive cocaine bust off the U.K. coast evoked mixed emotions for a Vancouver man who watched it go down on his old yacht. Peter White-Robinson saw news Tuesday of six men being arrested with more than 2,000 kilograms of cocaine in what the U.K.’s National Crime Agency (NCA) called “a dramatic operation at sea,” on the luxury yacht he once lived in with his family. Police said the seized blow was worth £160 million, or $221 million.
WORLD
The Guardian

Assistant Director – Online Learning

Location: Home based, with weekly meetings in Oxford. Nord Anglia Education is looking to recruit an experienced and talented Assistant Director – Online Learning. Maintain and develop Nord Anglia University - our in-house online learning and development platform from content and infra-structure perspectives. Maintain LPI accreditation for Nord Anglia University.
EDUCATION
The Guardian

General Assistant/Student Support

We are looking for a General Assistant/Student Support to join our Academy. In September 2008 we joined the Harris Federation, a not-for-profit charity with 25 years of experience in education. In joining the Harris Federation, we have become part of a family of more than forty happy and highly successful primary, secondary and sixth form providers in schools across London. Being part of such a successful Federation allows our teachers and leaders to continue to develop their practice.
EDUCATION
Axios

Real Estate Administrative Assistant

• Is tech-savvy, resourceful, able to multitask, and has strong people skills. • Will learn and master Canopy MLS/Matrix competency – the ability to add/edit listings. • Is proficient in Microsoft Suite of products including Word, Excel, Outlook, Microsoft Windows. • Is proficiency with Google Suite including Gmail, Google Drive,...
MLS
The Guardian

TA - Mainstream Secondary School- Central London- ASAP Start

Calling all Teaching Assistants or graduate looking to become Teaching Assistants - Teaching Assistants Needed - Mainstream Secondary School -Central London. We are currently looking for several Teaching Assistants to work within secondary Schools located in Central London. This is for a potential start asap and will run until the end academic year. We are ideally looking for candidates with some experience who wish to embark on a teaching profession.
JOBS
The Independent

BT creating 1,000 new jobs in regional office move

BT has announced the creation of 1,000 new jobs as its first major regional hub opens outside London The telecoms giant said it already had 225 roles available at the new 17-floor Birmingham offices at Three Snowhill in the city centre.The new office will eventually host about 3,500 staff from across BT Group, including its digital network business Openreach.Philip Jansen, BT Group chief executive, said the hub’s opening was “a statement” that the firm was “serious about the ‘levelling-up’ agenda” and said a number of senior staff were now based in Birmingham.We are committed to creating more opportunities and basing...
BUSINESS
The Independent

When will UK-US travel reopen?

As the summer holiday season draws to a close, it looks increasingly unlikely that the UK-US travel corridor will open before winter.On 26 July, the Biden administration announced it will maintain restrictions on a range of countries, including the EU and China, for the foreseeable future, because of concerns about the rapidly spreading Covid-19 Delta variant and rising coronavirus cases in the country.“Given where we are today ... with the Delta variant, we will maintain existing travel restrictions at this point,” White House spokesperson Jen Psaki told a press conference.“Driven by the Delta variant, cases are rising here at...
WORLD
The Independent

Travel test rules relaxed for double-vaccinated travellers

Testing requirements will be relaxed for fully vaccinated travellers, under the government’s shake-up of rules for international travel.Holidaymakers who have been double-jabbed will no longer need to take a pre-departure test when travelling to England, under the new measures, which take effect from Monday 4 October at 4am.Fully vaccinated travellers from a host of new countries including Japan and Singapore will be treated like returning fully vaccinated UK travellers, following a pilot scheme with the US and Europe.And from the end of next month, such passengers - and those with an approved vaccine from a select group of...
WORLD
The Guardian

The Guardian

20K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy