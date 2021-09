SAN CLEMENTE (CBSLA) – In South Orange County, an event to honor fallen military service members, as well as a show of support for their families, was held Sunday. More than 1,000 people marched from El Camino Real down Avendia Del Mar, along a busy commercial corridor, as a way for the community to show its pride as it has for decades. The group walked nearly a mile to the Marine Memorial where the mood shifted to a more somber setting, as the National Anthem was sung, the pledge of allegiance recited and the names of the 13 fallen service members, killed...

SAN CLEMENTE, CA ・ 11 DAYS AGO