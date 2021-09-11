Cavaliers Rumors: Trades, Valentine, Simmons, Dotson, Sexton, Nance, Hartenstein
The Cavaliers have signed Denzel Valentine to a two-year deal, as Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reports. The second year of Valentine’s agreement is non-guaranteed. Cleveland had been linked to Valentine, who was the No. 14 overall pick in the 2016 draft, for the past few weeks. The team had been looking for a wing who could compete for a rotation spot and the former Michigan State star should have a chance to get some playing time given the Cavs’ lack of proven options on the wing.www.yardbarker.com
