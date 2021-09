The World Cup of Darts is the only PDC tournament where the matches are (partly) played in pairs. The first round even consists entirely of pair matches. In the past, especially the Dutch team with Michael van Gerwen and Raymond van Barneveld excelled in the doubles. Since 2019, however, 'Barney' is no longer part of the Dutch team. The last two years respectively Jermaine Wattimena and Danny Noppert took his place, while Dirk van Duijvenbode is teaming up with Mighty Mike this year.

SPORTS ・ 8 DAYS AGO