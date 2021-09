Jos Buttler will make an instant return to England’s Test side for the series decider against India leaving Jonny Bairstow’s place at risk once again.Buttler missed the 157-run defeat at the Kia Oval due to the arrival of his second child but will make a swift return to the playing XI as both wicketkeeper and vice-captain in the fifth LV= Insurance Test at Emirates Old Trafford.That means a straight fight between Bairstow and Ollie Pope for the final batting slot, with the latter’s first-innings knock of 81 last time out probably enough to settle that debate.We've named a 16-player...

SPORTS ・ 10 DAYS AGO