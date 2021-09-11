CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UMass men’s soccer dealt first loss of season after falling 1-0 to Vermont

By Frederick Hanna III
Daily Collegian
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Massachusetts men’s soccer team fell 1-0 to Vermont on Saturday in a nonconference matchup at home. UMass (3-1-1) was unable to break through the Catamounts (5-0) defense and struggled to create any offensive opportunities. The Minutemen only mustered up eight shots in total for the game compared to Vermont’s 18. It was a lackluster day for UMass who couldn’t get anything going against a tough Vermont squad, but there were certainly some things to take away with from the game.

dailycollegian.com

