College Football Saturday Week 2 Open Thread

Florida State suffered one of the most-shocking losses of college football’s Week 2 slate. The Seminoles, coming off an impressive Week 1 showing against top 10 Notre Dame, suffered a stunning upset loss against Jacksonville State on Saturday night. Florida State was upset, 20-17, on a last-second Hail Mary!. The...
On Saturday morning, the football world learned that a beloved figure in the sport has passed away. Tunch Ilkin, a longtime Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman, passed away this week, according to multiple reports. He was 63 years old. Ilkin is a legendary figure to those in Pittsburgh. Steelers fans flocked...
Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
Head coach Nick Saban may not have been pleased with Alabama‘s season-opening win over Miami, but former Florida quarterback Tim Tebow sure was. Following the 44-13 win over the Hurricanes, Saban suggested his team didn’t play a full 60 minutes. Meanwhile, Tebow couldn’t stop gushing over the performance from quarterback Bryce Young.
It never seemed like it would actually happen, but the USC football program has finally let go of head coach Clay Helton. It has been speculated about almost since the day that Helton was hired because it did not seem like USC went out and got the best coach that they could and settled yet again for another assistant.
Alabama head coach Nick Saban has a strong message for fans ahead of Saturday’s matchup against Florida. Despite Alabama being No. 1 in the latest AP Poll and being 2-0 after two strong weeks, Saban doesn’t want fans to get complacent. Saban wants fans to have respect for the opponents in order to maintain a strong level of enthusiasm throughout the year.
Ohio State head coach Ryan Day has officially lost his patience with his defense this afternoon. Oregon struck first during today’s game, as Anthony Brown led the Ducks on a 10-play, 99-yard touchdown drive in the second quarter. It was an inexcusable drive from the Buckeyes’ defense, especially since they had the Ducks backed up near their own end zone.
One Alabama football player could be in for a rough afternoon following his comment about head coach Nick Saban at today’s press conference. Reporters asked safety Jordan Battle about his favorite sayings from the head coach. Unfortunately, the young player brought up a somewhat inappropriate series of jokes the head coach allegedly likes to tell.
Ohio State football is moving on to Week 3 after its upset loss to Oregon last Saturday. And the Buckeyes will be heavy favorites this weekend. Following the 35-28 loss to the Ducks, Ohio State plays Tulsa at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Ohio Stadium. The Buckeyes are trying to do...
According to a report, USC has a “top choice” in mind to replace Clay Helton as head coach. He’s a man already familiar with Pac-12 territory. Per Scott Wolf of Inside USC, the Trojans’ No. 1 candidate is none other than Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal. Cristobal just scored the...
Oklahoma legend Barry Switzer is pretty active on Twitter for his age, but fans are a bit confused by his latest tweet. Switzer, 83, is fairly active on Twitter. He has over 100,000 followers and likes to talk mostly about football. On Thursday morning, Switzer took to Twitter and posted...
Alabama defeated Mercer in its home opener, but its victory was not pretty. Nick Saban was not pleased with how the Crimson Tide practiced last week, and the mistakes it made attributed to his frustration in multiple pressers. His message got to the players, and some of them spoke about how they were not prepared for the matchup at Bryant-Denny Stadium. It might have been hard to get up for the Bears; however, this week is a different task for the Tide.
The USC football job opening has almost every prominent collegiate coach linked to the program as the school launches a national search in the wake of Clay Helton’s dismissal. Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck is one of those coaches. Fleck took over as the Golden Gophers’ head coach in 2017 after...
Wan’Dale Robinson is an elite talent at wide receiver. He’s proved as much in only two games at Kentucky. For some reason, Scott Frost played the former Kentucky Mr. Football at running back, a lot. It’s what eventually led Robinson back to his Old Kentucky Home. Last week Trevor Sikkema,...
With the 2021 Big Ten football season just around the corner, eyes are focused on Ann Arbor to see if Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines can turn things around this fall. That’s a tall order for a team that’s coming off a 2-4 campaign in 2020 and opinions on whether or not the program can change its current trajectory are mixed.
Just over 24 hours ago, the USC Trojans shocked the college football world when the program announced its moving on from head coach Clay Helton. The divorce isn’t exactly surprising, but the timing is. Helton has been on thin ice seemingly during his entire time in charge of the Trojans program, but a brutal loss to Stanford was the final blow.
COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio State University says there will be an increase in staffing as well as other protocols put in place to prevent the issues that occurred during Saturday’s Oregon game. The game between Oregon and Ohio State University had several issues with digital tickets and mobile parking...
When a program like the Gopher football team has success, it's only a matter of time until the bigger schools start calling. With USC firing head coach Clay Helton earlier this week, it appears that the Trojans have their eyes set on P.J. Fleck to replace him. According to BetOnline,...
Comments / 0